The Who Announces Live Album From 2023 Eden Project Concert With Orchestra
The Who will release Live at Eden Project on May 29. It’s a recording from their July 2023 show with the Heart of England Philharmonic Orchestra. “Pinball Wizard” was the…
The Who will release Live at Eden Project on May 29. It's a recording from their July 2023 show with the Heart of England Philharmonic Orchestra. "Pinball Wizard" was the first song from the 24-track set.
Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey performed on Jul. 25, 2023, at the Eden Project in St. Austell. The place features connected biomes, and it is packed with 6,000 fans.
Songs span the band's entire history. Tommy provides seven tracks up front, including "Overture," "1921," and "Amazing Journey." "My Generation," "Who Are You," and "Won't Get Fooled Again" are among the hits on the new album.
This performance happened during the final stretch of The Who Hits Back! Tour. The orchestra joined for opening and closing sets, with Townshend and Daltrey tackling the middle portion alongside their touring band.
Eden Project's natural sound made things different. The enclosed structures gave the music what press materials call "a warm, detailed sonic environment that offered a clarity and intimacy unmatched by traditional stadium settings."
This is the second orchestral live album from the group. The Who With Orchestra Live at Wembley appeared in 2019, capturing a stadium performance.
The band finished their North American farewell tour, The Song Is Over, on Oct. 3, 2025, in Thousand Palms, California. Townshend has suggested more dates might happen before they truly call it quits. Live at Eden Project is available for pre-order on The Who's website. In a press release, the band wrote, "The Eden Project's natural acoustics and enclosed structures created a warm, detailed sonic environment that offered a clarity and intimacy unmatched by traditional stadium settings."