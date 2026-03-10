The Who Announces Live Album From 2023 Eden Project Concert With Orchestra

The Who will release Live at Eden Project on May 29. It's a recording from their July 2023 show with the Heart of England Philharmonic Orchestra. "Pinball Wizard" was the first song from the 24-track set.

Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey performed on Jul. 25, 2023, at the Eden Project in St. Austell. The place features connected biomes, and it is packed with 6,000 fans.

This performance happened during the final stretch of The Who Hits Back! Tour. The orchestra joined for opening and closing sets, with Townshend and Daltrey tackling the middle portion alongside their touring band.

Eden Project's natural sound made things different. The enclosed structures gave the music what press materials call "a warm, detailed sonic environment that offered a clarity and intimacy unmatched by traditional stadium settings."

This is the second orchestral live album from the group. The Who With Orchestra Live at Wembley appeared in 2019, capturing a stadium performance.