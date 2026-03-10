Alice Cooper Opens Las Vegas Residency With Three Live Debuts and Rare 1978 Track

Alice Cooper played three songs for the first time in his career during the opening night of his Welcome to Our Nightmare residency with Criss Angel on Friday at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. He also dusted off a Top 10 hit that hadn't been performed since 1978.

The 19-song set featured live debuts of "Cold Machines" from 2000's Brutal Planet, "I Am Made of You" from 2011's Welcome 2 My Nightmare, and "I'm Always Chasing Rainbows" from 1976's Alice Cooper Goes to Hell. Cooper resurrected "You and Me," a ballad from 1977's Lace and Whiskey, for the first time in 48 years.

A press release labeled it as "the shock rock magic experience of a lifetime" with "all the smash hits in a theatrical visual feast that will destroy your mind."

They played again on March 7 and 8. Three more shows are scheduled for April 2, 3, and 4 at the same venue.