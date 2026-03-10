Alice Cooper Opens Las Vegas Residency With Three Live Debuts and Rare 1978 Track
Alice Cooper played three songs for the first time in his career during the opening night of his Welcome to Our Nightmare residency with Criss Angel on Friday at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. He also dusted off a Top 10 hit that hadn't been performed since 1978.
The 19-song set featured live debuts of "Cold Machines" from 2000's Brutal Planet, "I Am Made of You" from 2011's Welcome 2 My Nightmare, and "I'm Always Chasing Rainbows" from 1976's Alice Cooper Goes to Hell. Cooper resurrected "You and Me," a ballad from 1977's Lace and Whiskey, for the first time in 48 years.
Cooper kicked things off with "Bed of Nails" from the Trash album. Then he tore through classics like "No More Mr. Nice Guy," "I'm Eighteen," and "Welcome to My Nightmare." Phones weren't allowed during the show, AOL reports.
A press release labeled it as "the shock rock magic experience of a lifetime" with "all the smash hits in a theatrical visual feast that will destroy your mind."
Cooper and Angel delivered "Poison," "School's Out," "Feed My Frankenstein," and "Billion Dollar Babies" too. The pair worked through "Dangerous Tonight," "Ballad of Dwight Fry," "Brutal Planet," "Be My Lover," "Hey Stoopid," "Only Women Bleed," and "I Love the Dead."
They played again on March 7 and 8. Three more shows are scheduled for April 2, 3, and 4 at the same venue.
Cooper will launch a monthlong U.S. tour starting April 14 in San Antonio once the residency wraps up. Tickets for the three remaining Vegas shows with Chris Angel and all other shows this year, both solo and with the Hollywood Vampires, are available on the shock rocker's website.