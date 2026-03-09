Aerosmith Marks 32 Years Since 1994 GRAMMY Win for ‘Livin’ on the Edge’

On AirListenContestsJacktivities
Laura Adkins
Musical group Aerosmith, presented with the "Lifetime Acheivement Award," pose for photographers at the 28th Annual American Music Awards January 8, 2001 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA.
Aerosmith just celebrated something big. Thirty-two years ago, they won a GRAMMY for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocal on Mar. 1, 1994. Their hit, "Livin' on the Edge," clinched it, according to AOL.

Steven Tyler, the lead singer, grabbed the microphone and thanked the Recording Academy. Brad Whitford and Tom Hamilton spoke, too. They thanked managers, producers, co-writers, and fans who stuck with them.

"Livin' on the Edge" dropped in 1993. It was the first single from Get a Grip, their 11th studio album. This GRAMMY was their second. They'd already won one in 1990 for "Janie's Got a Gun." The band has four GRAMMYs for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocal. They won again in 1995 for "Crazy." Then came another in 1999 with "Pink." The throwback clip captured the moment they walked onstage three decades ago. Fans saw it pop up on their accounts this week. On Instagram, the band wrote, "Long live rock n roll music."

Laura AdkinsWriter
