Aerosmith Marks 32 Years Since 1994 GRAMMY Win for ‘Livin’ on the Edge’

Aerosmith just celebrated something big. Thirty-two years ago, they won a GRAMMY for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocal on Mar. 1, 1994. Their hit, "Livin' on the Edge," clinched it, according to AOL .

"Livin' on the Edge" dropped in 1993. It was the first single from Get a Grip, their 11th studio album. This GRAMMY was their second. They'd already won one in 1990 for "Janie's Got a Gun." The band has four GRAMMYs for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocal. They won again in 1995 for "Crazy." Then came another in 1999 with "Pink." The throwback clip captured the moment they walked onstage three decades ago. Fans saw it pop up on their accounts this week. On Instagram, the band wrote, "Long live rock n roll music."