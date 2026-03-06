Counting Crows Make Waves on the International Circuit

Counting Crows added a third Sydney show after two nights at the Enmore Theatre sold out fast after tickets went on sale. The band's 2026 Complete Sweets! Tour will conclude its Australian leg on Apr. 6. Tickets for the extra date hit shelves on Jan. 16.

This GRAMMY and Academy Award-nominated act burst onto the scene in 1993. August And Everything After turned multi-platinum, and it included "Mr. Jones" and "Round Here." Lead singer Adam Duritz earned praise for his songwriting after that.

Then came Recovering The Satellites in 1996, which shot straight to No. 1. More albums followed over time, including This Desert Life, Hard Candy, and Saturday Nights & Sunday Mornings.

In 2004, "Accidentally In Love" landed in the film Shrek 2. That track snagged Academy Award, Golden Globe, and GRAMMY nods. By 2021, they'd claimed the No. 8 spot on Billboard's Greatest Of All Time Adult Alternative Artists chart. Noise11 wrote, "The 2026 tour builds on that legacy, offering longtime fans and newer listeners the chance to experience songs that have soundtracked lives for over 30 years."

Butter Miracle: Suite One debuted in 2021 after a seven-year break between studio releases. They finished the project in 2025 with Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets!, which features the single "Spaceman In Tulsa."