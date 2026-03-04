Ringo Starr Prepping New Album, ‘Long Long Road’

Ringo Starr is prepping a new album. The Beatles drummer will release a new album, Long Long Road, on April 24, marking his second album with producer T Bone Burnett. The release follows his 2025 record, Look Up.

“I’m blessed to have T Bone in my life right now and working with me on these records,” Ringo said in a statement. “After we did the last record, which I love listening to, this one just sort of happened.”

He added, "I like to say sometimes I make the right moves, like you can go left or right at any point, and one of the right moves was hooking up with T Bone for Look Up, and now for this one, which I'm calling Long Long Road, because I've been on a long long road."

What to Expect From Ringo Starr's New Album

So, what should you expect from the sound of the album? According to an official release, it will have "roots in country and Americana." The set will also include 10 songs, including a cover of Carl Perkins' "I Don't See Me In Your Eyes Anymore." Sheryl Crow, St Vincent and Billy Strings also make guest appearances on the set, as well as Molly Tuttle and Sarah Jarosz, who appear on the album's first single, "It's Been Too Long."

It’s good that Ringo Starr keeps making new music. He doesn't have to, so he does it because he simply loves making music.

He’s not out there trying to rewrite his legacy or chase whatever the algorithm says is hot. He shows up, writes a few songs, calls some friends, and puts it out. For a guy who helped change everything in the ’60s, there’s real grace in just staying curious. It's comforting that he still finds joy in making music.