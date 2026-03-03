KISS Launches Interactive Patch Game Celebrating Band Legacy With Exclusive Digital and Physical Rewards

KISS has built something new into KissOnline.com. An interactive patch game arrived on Feb. 26. Fans can earn patches for a virtual KISS Army jacket by finishing themed challenges tied to albums and rare items from the band's past.

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley recorded a video for the announcement. They shared stories about what each patch means. These weren't just thrown together. Each one represents a piece of the group's five-decade run.

With VIP status in the KISS Army, you can buy an official jacket and order real patches that match what you won in the game. Four character patches dropped at launch: The Starchild, The Demon, The Catman, and The Spaceman.

The site also added a Daily Trivia Quiz. Fans get personal listening stats and customizable profile pictures. You can see how much you've listened, test what you know, and stack your scores against other members.

Stanley and Simmons will join the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2026. The ceremony will happen on June 11 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

The band's final show happened on Dec. 2, 2023, at Madison Square Garden. It was the end of a goodbye tour that started in January 2019.