Engineers Create Simulation To Study Jimi Hendrix’s Guitar Sound System

A newly released electrical simulation examines the technical aspects behind Jimi Hendrix's guitar setup by treating his performance system as a wave synthesizer instead of a traditional instrument. IEEE Spectrum published this analysis on February 26, taking an engineering view of the guitarist's work.

The simulation zeroes in on the effects chain the musician used during performances. Researchers built a model on GitHub. It breaks down feedback between the amplifier, the environment, and the guitar.

The analysis argues that the performer transformed his setup into a synthesizer with the help of his effects pedals and equipment. Some pedals were custom-made units built just for him.

Jimi Hendrix developed a sound that has influenced musicians for decades. He achieved this by mastering his instrument and the technical gear that shaped his output.

The simulation shows how different circuits influenced the final sound, allowing those who are interested in audio electronics to understand each piece of equipment's impact on performances.

Musical commentators have studied his work for years, but the IEEE Spectrum piece differs by examining things from a technical perspective.

The model has one gap. The guitar itself is missing from the simulation, according to Hackaday, which covered the IEEE Spectrum piece.

This isn't the first time someone has taken a modeling approach to a guitar effects chain, as previous work has been done on modeling guitars for circuit simulation.

The research centers on analogue audio electronics as they relate to musical synthesis. It offers a new way to hear familiar recordings.