This Day in Rock History: February 27

Feb. 27 is the birthdate of several famous rock musicians, including Lynyrd Skynyrd's Johnny Van Zant (1960), Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith (1957), and Journey's Neal Schon (1954). If it weren't for these talented artists, rock music would be different from what it is today. Check out more interesting facts that have impacted the rock music industry on Feb. 27 throughout the years.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

You may still be rocking out to some of these Feb. 27 breakthrough hits and milestones from influential rock musicians:

1971: Janis Joplin's second studio album, Pearl, topped the Billboard album chart. The artist had died just months before it hit No. 1, but her voice was on all the album's tracks except the final one, which was an instrumental.

1981: The Who's last top 20 hit in the U.S., "You Better You Bet" was released. It reached No. 9 on the U.K. chart and was the debut single of Face Dances, the first album without the band's original drummer, Keith Moon.

1993: Whitney Houston's hit song "I Will Always Love You" became the longest-running No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee's timeless hit spent 14 consecutive weeks at the top.

Cultural Milestones

Here are a few Feb. 27 rock music milestones:

1954: Journey lead guitarist Neal Shon was born at the Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma, U.S. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Journey but also played on three Santana albums and collaborated on dozens of other songs by famous artists.

1960: Current Lynyrd Skynyrd vocalist Johnny Van Zant was born in Jacksonville, Florida. When the band reunited 10 years after the plane crash that took the lives of his older brother Ronnie and guitarist Steve Gaines, Johnny took over his brother's role as the band's frontman.

1970: Jefferson Airplane received a fine of $1,000 at the Municipal Auditorium in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The fine was issued for the band's use of profanity during their live show.

2001: Carlos Santana returned to his birth town, Autlan de Navarro, Mexico, for the first time since becoming a musical icon. On a street named after him, he received the keys to the city and unveiled a statue made in his honor.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Recordings and performances that marked the history of rock music on Feb. 27:

1967: Pink Floyd finished recording their debut single, "Arnold Layne." The song would be released in March of the same year, and while it did well on the U.K. chart, it didn't make it on the U.S. Billboard.

2016: Elton John performed a free, surprise concert on Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, to thank the city for its long-standing support of his Elton John Aids Foundation.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Two changes and challenges in the same year for rock music fell on Feb. 27:

1964: The Rolling Stones made their second appearance on the British TV show Top Of The Pops. They performed their latest single at the time, "Not Fade Away," a Buddy Holly cover.

1977: Robert Plant, lead singer for Led Zeppelin, came down with laryngitis. The band was forced to cancel what would have been the kickoff to their U.S. tour that year. They postponed until April, but the entire tour seemed to be plagued with bad vibes.

1977: Keith Richards, guitarist for the Rolling Stones, was arrested at Harbour Castle Hotel in Toronto, Canada. He was found with large amounts of cocaine and heroin in his room and charged with possession of drugs with intent to traffic.