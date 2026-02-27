On AirListenContestsJacktivities
Black Crowes React to Rock Hall Nomination

Anne Erickson
The Black Crowes have been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and now, they're reacting to the news that they may get the honor.

In a post on social media, frontman Chris Robinson stated that he and brother Rich Robinson are "beyond excited and thrilled to be nominated again for the R&RHOF," adding, "It's a great honor to be included with such talented artists."

Chris is also opening up about the honor in an interview with Billboard. He says a handful of artists are being nominated for a second or third time, which is the case with the Black Crowes.

“To have friends that are in the same thing is fun,” he states in the interview. “That’s the way it is after getting close to 40 years of doing this. To have those kinds of friendships and connections in the music business with other artists that have won the award, that are nominated, just makes it way more intimate for us.”

The Black Crowes didn’t get in last year, but Chris says he’s still “equally as excited” about getting nominated.

“Just to be included and to be recognized and to have the opportunity last year and now this year, and you see all the artists that are on the list, it’s amazing,” he says in the interview. “It doesn’t go without the due respect that it deserves from Rich and I. We look at it as an achievement to be nominated. That we’ve been nominated again feels amazing.”

Chris says that if they get into the Rock Hall, “we’ll celebrate the band and the people that have been in the band.” He also gives credit to the band's longtime fans, stating, “They’re the origin story; they’re the ones that breathed life into a lump of clay and then this happens.”

