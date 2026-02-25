Robert Plant’s 2026 Saving Grace Tour Adds Rockabilly Star Rosie Flores

Rosie Flores will perform with Robert Plant's 2026 Saving Grace tour as a guest for 16 dates this spring. The guitarist hit the road with the Led Zeppelin vocalist last November as an opener.

The spring leg kicks off March 14 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and ends on April 7 in New York. Fans in Austin can watch the show on March 21 at ACL Live at the Moody Theater, while New Orleans gets the performance on March 22 at the Saenger Theatre.

"Opening for Robert Plant last fall with my Rockabilly trio was one of the greatest honors of my life," Flores said in a press release, as reported by Offbeat Magazine. "We're thrilled to have been invited back for the Spring tour. And I'm excited to once again get to see Robert with singer Suzi Dian and their killer band performing songs from their latest release, Saving Grace."

Flores will play with drummer Chris Sensat and bassist Tommy Vee from St. Cloud, Minnesota. Singer Suzi Dian will perform with Plant during his sets.

The San Antonio-born performer has lived in Austin for many years. She's 75 now, and she still plays live shows, mixing rockabilly, country, and blues with her Fender Telecaster, which has become her trademark sound.

The National Endowment for the Arts gave Flores the NEA National Heritage Fellowship Award in 2024. The government organization calls this their top honor for folk and traditional arts.

Flores gained attention in the 1970s on the "cowpunk" circuit, playing with Dwight Yoakam, Lucinda Williams, and Los Lobos. Her 1987 solo debut helped build what would become the alt-country movement. The Country Music Hall of Fame showed her work in their exhibition Western Edge: The Roots & Reverberations of Los Angeles Country-Rock.

Plant's album Saving Grace came out in September 2025. It has covers of blues artists like Blind Willie Johnson and traditional tunes, hitting No. 1 on the U.K. Americana Albums chart and No. 17 on the U.S. top album sales chart.