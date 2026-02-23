Steve Perry Sets the Record Straight on Reuniting With Journey

Former Journey vocalist Steve Perry says that, no, he's not reuniting with the band for their upcoming Final Frontier tour, which is their farewell run.

"I've been hearing these recent rumors, and I wanted to speak to you all directly," Perry stated on social media. "While I'm always grateful for the love people still have for Journey, the rumors about me rejoining the band are simply not true, and I want to gently put them to rest."

He added, "I completely understand why people would hope for that,. The music we created together means a great deal to me too. But I’m continuing to explore new creative work and really enjoy working on new music that reflects where I am today."

Steve Perry Thanks His Listeners for Their Longstanding Support

Perry closed out the statement thanking listeners, saying, "Thank you for your continued support throughout the years. Your loyalty has never gone unnoticed, and I am forever humbly grateful."

You don’t have to squint to see what made Steve Perry different. Just press play. That voice doesn’t ease into a room; instead, it takes the air and reshapes it.

When he joined Journey, the band snapped into focus. Before Perry, they were tight, capable, a little searching. With him, they sounded destined. Arena rock got a frontman who could actually sing-sing. He had that high tenor that could climb without thinning out, a tone that felt polished but never fragile.

Listen to the way he leans into a chorus. He doesn’t bulldoze it. He opens it up. There’s ache in there, but it’s controlled. He understood tension. He’d let a line hover for a split second longer than you expect, then release it like he’d been holding his breath for you.