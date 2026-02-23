On AirListenContestsJacktivities
LISTEN LIVE

Steve Perry Sets the Record Straight on Reuniting With Journey

Former Journey vocalist Steve Perry says that, no, he’s not reuniting with the band for their upcoming Final Frontier tour, which is their farewell run. “I’ve been hearing these recent…

Anne Erickson
Former Journey vocalist Steve Perry says that, no, he's not reuniting with the band for their upcoming Final Frontier tour, which is their farewell run.
Getty Images / Mike Coppola

Former Journey vocalist Steve Perry says that, no, he's not reuniting with the band for their upcoming Final Frontier tour, which is their farewell run.

"I've been hearing these recent rumors, and I wanted to speak to you all directly," Perry stated on social media. "While I'm always grateful for the love people still have for Journey, the rumors about me rejoining the band are simply not true, and I want to gently put them to rest."

He added, "I completely understand why people would hope for that,. The music we created together means a great deal to me too. But I’m continuing to explore new creative work and really enjoy working on new music that reflects where I am today."

Steve Perry Thanks His Listeners for Their Longstanding Support

Perry closed out the statement thanking listeners, saying, "Thank you for your continued support throughout the years. Your loyalty has never gone unnoticed, and I am forever humbly grateful."

You don’t have to squint to see what made Steve Perry different. Just press play. That voice doesn’t ease into a room; instead, it takes the air and reshapes it.

When he joined Journey, the band snapped into focus. Before Perry, they were tight, capable, a little searching. With him, they sounded destined. Arena rock got a frontman who could actually sing-sing. He had that high tenor that could climb without thinning out, a tone that felt polished but never fragile.

Listen to the way he leans into a chorus. He doesn’t bulldoze it. He opens it up. There’s ache in there, but it’s controlled. He understood tension. He’d let a line hover for a split second longer than you expect, then release it like he’d been holding his breath for you.

It's one of the reasons he's so legendary, and it's why he can't be replaced. But, don't expect to see him on the Journey farewell run.

Journey
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Rai Thistlethwayte of Thirsty Merc performs during the BBL match between Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars at Marvel Stadium, on January 10, 2026, in Melbourne, Australia
MusicToto Brings on Thirsty Merc’s Rai Thistlethwayte for North American TourDan Teodorescu
U2 performs on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at the NBC Studios in Los Angeles, Ca. Wednesday, November 21, 2001.
MusicU2 Honored With Sphere Recreation, Release Surprise ‘Days of Ash’ EPLaura Adkins
(L-R) Ozzy Osbourne and son, producer Jack Osbourne visit the Tribeca Film Festival 2011 portrait studio on April 25, 2011 in New York City.
MusicJack Osbourne Recalls Father’s Happiness After Final Concert PerformanceDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect