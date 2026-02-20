On AirListenContestsJacktivities
Sublime Me Gusta Festival Adds Portland and Salt Lake City Dates to Inaugural Tour

Sublime Me Gusta Festival will grow with two new stops this summer. Portland and Salt Lake City join the lineup after Fort Worth's May 9 kickoff was announced.

Dan Teodorescu
Jakob Nowell of Sublime performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 20, 2024 in Indio, California.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Sublime Me Gusta Festival will grow with two new stops this summer. Portland and Salt Lake City join the lineup after Fort Worth's May 9 kickoff was announced.

Fort Worth starts things off at Panther Island Pavilion with Slightly Stoopid, Iration, Long Beach Dub Allstars, The Ataris, Codefendants, and HR of Bad Brains.

Portland gets its show Saturday, June 27, at Tom McCall Waterfront Park. Cypress Hill and The Interrupters will perform, while Long Beach Dub All Stars, Codefendants, and DIZZYISDEAD round out the main stage with the Southern California headliners. Jakobs Castle takes the SVN/BVRNT Stage, bringing Jakob Nowell and Strange Case along with other acts.

Salt Lake City hosts the tour on Saturday, July 18, at Zions Bank Stadium. Slightly Stoopid and Pennywise anchor the main stage with Long Beach Dub All Stars, The Ataris, and Codefendants. The second stage mirrors Portland's supporting roster.

Regime Music Group and Brew Ha Ha Productions built this series around reggae, punk rock, and hip hop. The festival's name pulls from "Caress Me Down" and its lyric "Me gusta mi reggae, me gusta punk rock."

Tickets start at $89.99 for general admission and are on sale now at megustafest.com. Each stop welcomes all ages and brings local vendors, art, food, and drinks.

