Zakk Wylde Details Ozzy Tribute With Black Label Society

Black Label Society will release Engines Of Demolition on Mar. 27, their first studio album since 2021. The band will start touring on Feb. 27 in San Antonio, Texas. Zakk…

Laura Adkins
Zakk Wylde performs onstage during the 2024 Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Black Label Society will release Engines Of Demolition on Mar. 27, their first studio album since 2021. The band will start touring on Feb. 27 in San Antonio, Texas.

Zakk Wylde began composing the album in 2022 while touring with Pantera, and he finished it in 2025. The record contains "Ozzy's Song," a ballad penned for Ozzy Osbourne.

"'Engines Of Demolition' is a sincere ride through the peaks and valleys of the last four years from start to finish, some of the highest highs and lowest lows and everything in between," Wylde said, according to BraveWords. Track names include "Name In Blood" and "Lord Humungus."

Wylde has wielded the axe for Osbourne since the late 1980s. He's fronted Black Label Society for more than twenty years and joined Pantera for their celebration tour.

The North American leg runs through Apr. 10 in Charlotte, North Carolina, with another batch of dates in May. Band members will perform double duty on the tour. Zakk Sabbath and Dark Chapel serve as opening acts.

Zakk Sabbath features Wylde, Jeff Fabb, and John DeServio. Dark Chapel showcases Dario Lorina. The group will perform 43 shows across the United States and Canada. Cities include Dallas, Denver, Seattle, Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, and Philadelphia.

The UK and European tour will begin on May 28 in Glasgow, Scotland, and conclude on Aug. 14 in Leipzig, Germany. Venom will open from May 28 through Jun. 30. Additional openers feature Thrown Into Exile, Sacred Reich, Thundermother, and Metal Church. The tour includes festival appearances at Tons of Rock in Oslo, Norway, and the Hills of Rock Festival in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. You can find all of their stops on their official website.

Ozzy Osbourne Zakk Wylde
Laura AdkinsWriter
