All-Star Tribute Album ‘Animals Against The Wall’ Revamps Pink Floyd Classics for 2026 Release

Cherry Red Records will release Animals Against The Wall — A Tribute To Pink Floyd Volume II on May 1 on its Lemon imprint. The collection features covers of two Pink Floyd records from the late 1970s. This 3-CD clamshell box includes performances of 1977's Animals and 1979's The Wall by dozens of rock musicians.

It will be available on Apr. 24. The release follows the label's 2025 tribute set, Shining On — Pink Floyd Tribute Collection, which focused on The Dark Side of the Moon and Wish You Were Here.

Animals Against The Wall — A Tribute To Pink Floyd Volume II showcases the late-1970s creative output between Roger Waters and David Gilmour. Contributors include Ian Anderson, Rick Wakeman, Steve Howe, Chris Squire, Alan White, Keith Emerson, Robby Krieger, Al Di Meola, Arthur Brown, Billy Cobham, Vinnie Moore, Graham Bonnet, John Wetton, Adrian Belew, Glenn Hughes, and Tommy Shaw.

Performances sound like the original recordings. Modern production touches are added across the three discs and updated arrangements breathe fresh air into these classic songs.

Discs one and two cover The Wall in its entirety. Tracks feature combinations like Adrian Belew with Alan White and Steve Porcaro on "In The Flesh?" Fee Waybill teams with Ronnie Montrose and Mike Porcaro on "Another Brick In The Wall Part 2."