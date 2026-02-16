Two New Books Mark 50th Anniversary of Rush and KISS Breakthrough Year

Quarto Publishing plans to drop two books in March 2026. They tell the story of 1976, when Rush and KISS both hit it big. Daniel Bukszpan penned RUSH and 2112: 50 Years, while Martin Popoff crafted KISS '76.

The books arrive 50 years after both groups hit the road together in 1975, then split off to chase success the next year. Rush was a trio from Ontario, while KISS was a four-piece crew from New York.

Bukszpan's work has 176 pages and arrives in a slipcase. His book examines the 2112 album with track-by-track breakdowns, photos, and conversations with the musicians. The prog-rock record opens with a seven-part sci-fi suite that runs 20 minutes.

Popoff's volume tracks 12 months that changed everything for the band in 1976. That year delivered the Destroyer and Rock and Roll Over albums.

His text captures several wild moments from that stretch. These include Ace Frehley getting electrocuted onstage in Florida, which sparked the creation of "Shock Me," Peter Criss singing "Beth" live for the first time, and Gene Simmons sitting behind the board to produce a Van Halen demo. The group moved Platinum albums and filled concert halls from coast to coast.

Both writers have tackled rock music for years. Bukszpan has cranked out multiple titles on the subject. Popoff, who lives in Toronto, has written more than 100 books. His catalog spans bands, music styles, and record collecting.