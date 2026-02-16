On AirListenContestsJacktivities
LISTEN LIVE

Two New Books Mark 50th Anniversary of Rush and KISS Breakthrough Year

Quarto Publishing plans to drop two books in March 2026. They tell the story of 1976, when Rush and KISS both hit it big. Daniel Bukszpan penned RUSH and 2112:…

Dan Teodorescu
Gene Simmons and Geddy Lee Split Image
Mark Sullivan via Getty Images / Fin Costello/Redferns via Getty Images

Quarto Publishing plans to drop two books in March 2026. They tell the story of 1976, when Rush and KISS both hit it big. Daniel Bukszpan penned RUSH and 2112: 50 Years, while Martin Popoff crafted KISS '76.

The books arrive 50 years after both groups hit the road together in 1975, then split off to chase success the next year. Rush was a trio from Ontario, while KISS was a four-piece crew from New York.

Bukszpan's work has 176 pages and arrives in a slipcase. His book examines the 2112 album with track-by-track breakdowns, photos, and conversations with the musicians. The prog-rock record opens with a seven-part sci-fi suite that runs 20 minutes.

Popoff's volume tracks 12 months that changed everything for the band in 1976. That year delivered the Destroyer and Rock and Roll Over albums.

His text captures several wild moments from that stretch. These include Ace Frehley getting electrocuted onstage in Florida, which sparked the creation of "Shock Me," Peter Criss singing "Beth" live for the first time, and Gene Simmons sitting behind the board to produce a Van Halen demo. The group moved Platinum albums and filled concert halls from coast to coast.

Both writers have tackled rock music for years. Bukszpan has cranked out multiple titles on the subject. Popoff, who lives in Toronto, has written more than 100 books. His catalog spans bands, music styles, and record collecting.

KISS '76 is available Feb. 24 for $40. RUSH and 2112: 50 Years is available March 10 for $50. You can grab copies on the publisher's website at quarto.com.

KISSRush
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Eddie Vedder performs on stage during the "Matter Of Time" premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 12, 2025 in New York City.
96.5 BOB FMEddie Vedder Says Pearl Jam ‘Between Eras’ After Matt Cameron ExitDan Teodorescu
Ross "The Boss" Friedman of Dictators NYC performs on day two of Rebellion Festival at the Empress Ballroom at Winter Gardens on August 5, 2016 in Blackpool, England.
96.5 BOB FMHeavy Metal Icon Ross ‘The Boss’ Friedman Diagnosed with ALSLaura Adkins
English singer, songwriter, musician, composer, and producer Paul McCartney performs with the Wings at the Hammersmith Odeon during their 'Wings Over the World tour', London, UK, 18th October 1976.
96.5 BOB FMPaul McCartney Soundtrack and Documentary Chart Wings Journey Through 1970sLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect