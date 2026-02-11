On AirListenContestsJacktivities
LISTEN LIVE

Queen’s 17-Minute Live Aid Performance Transformed Band and Rock History in 1985

Queen stepped onto the Live Aid stage in July 1985, and what happened next shook the world. Their 17-minute set didn’t just revive a struggling act but actually rewrote how…

Dan Teodorescu
British singer Freddie Mercury (1946 - 1991) of rock band Queen in concert at Leeds Football Club, UK, 29th May 1982.
Keystone / Stringer via Getty Images

Queen stepped onto the Live Aid stage in July 1985, and what happened next shook the world. Their 17-minute set didn't just revive a struggling act but actually rewrote how millions saw them. Bob Geldof and Midge Ure had organized this massive benefit concert to help victims of the Ethiopian famine, with shows running simultaneously in London and Philadelphia.

Geldof didn't mince words when he looked back. "Queen were absolutely the best band of the day," he said, according to Louder Sound. "They played the best, had the best sound, used their time to the full."

The Works, their 11th album, had gone platinum in 1984. Success wasn't the problem. Mercury craved something different, a pause from the endless loop of recording sessions and tours. "After a while it's like a painter… you know, you paint away, and then you stand back and look at it in perspective," he said.

Mercury explained why he agreed to perform. "I'm not doing it out of guilt. Even if I didn't do it, the poverty would still be there," he said. "I'm doing it out of pride, pride that I've been asked as well as that I can actually do something like that."

That afternoon launched them into a new stratosphere and Queen became Britain's biggest live act of the 1980s. The recent biopic Bohemian Rhapsody used this performance as both its opening and closing scenes.

Jim Hutton, Mercury's partner, watched his first Queen concert that day. He wrote about what happened backstage in his memoir, Freddie And Me. "When he came off, he rushed to his trailer," Hutton wrote. "His first words were: Thank God that's over!"

The Royal Mail honored Mercury years later by putting him on a stamp. Roger Taylor made history too, as he became the first living Englishman featured on British postage in Peter Blake's design.

Stadium tours across the world followed. Queen had spent years feeling stuck, going through motions. Now they stood among rock's greatest acts, their status cemented by one blazing summer afternoon.

Freddie MercuryQueen
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
You don’t really escape Queen. You either run from that shadow, or you learn how to stand inside it and build something new.
96.5 BOB FMQueen’s Influence on Modern Rock Bands and MusiciansAnne Erickson
Starbucks Offering Free Coffee Day After the Super Bowl
96.5 BOB FMStarbucks Offering Free Coffee Day After the Super BowlRandi Moultrie
Frank Zappa (1940 - 1993), lead singer with the Mothers of Invention, rehearsing for a concert at the Royal Albert Hall during his European tour.
96.5 BOB FMFrank Zappa and Captain Beefheart’s ‘Bongo Fury’ Gets 50th Anniversary Box Set With Unheard MaterialLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect