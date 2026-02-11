On AirListenContestsJacktivities
LISTEN LIVE

John Fogerty to Receive Special Honor From the Songwriters Hall of Fame

Congratulations are in order for John Fogerty, as the longtime musician is the 2026 recipient of the Johnny Mercer Award. The award comes from the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and…

Anne Erickson
Congratulations are in order for John Fogerty, as the longtime musician is the 2026 recipient of the Johnny Mercer Award.
Getty Images / Shane Anthony Sinclair

Congratulations are in order for John Fogerty, as the longtime musician is the 2026 recipient of the Johnny Mercer Award. The award comes from the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and it's the organization's top award.

The Johnny Mercer Award pays extra tribute to someone who's already in the Hall of Fame "whose body of work is of such high quality and impact that it upholds the gold standard set by the legendary Johnny Mercer."

Fogerty was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005, so he qualifies. He rose to fame as one of the principle songwriters and performers in Creedence Clearwater Revival, writing songs such as "Proud Mary," "Born on the Bayou," "Fortunate Son" and "Bad Moon Rising." He also has a successful solo career.

John Fogerty Gets Praise From Songwriters Hall of Fame Chairman Nile Rodgers

"The first time I heard Creedence Clearwater Revival, I was a mere high schooler. It was also the first time I heard John Fogerty's voice, one of the most distinctive ever," Songwriters Hall of Fame chairman Nile Rodgers said in a statement. "To this day, I've never heard anyone else sound like him. His unique songwriting ability is another quality. He's one of those rare talents who is unmistakably himself."

Rodgers adds, "His style of composition is rock and roll mastery," noting, "He's done what I believe all great songwriters do. He makes us feel. He deserves this award as much as anyone who's ever received it, or will receive it, in the future."

So, who else has won the Johnny Mercer Award? Fogerty is joining a tally of good company, because other recipients include Billy Joel, Van Morrison, Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Paul Simon, Neil Diamond, Lionel Richie and Carole King.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala is set for June 11 in New York City. Fogerty will receive the award at the event.

John Fogerty
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Jim Creeggan of Barenaked Ladies performs during a stop of the Group Therapy Tour at T-Mobile Arena
MusicThis Day in Rock History: February 12Dan Teodorescu
10/7/05 Pink Floyd Dark Side of the Moon record
MusicIndependent Labels Capture 75% of Record Store Day Sales as Event ExpandsLaura Adkins
Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach performs onstage during the 2025 KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas at The Kia Forum on December 13, 2025 in Inglewood, California.
MusicPapa Roach Takes Mental Health Focus With New MusicDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect