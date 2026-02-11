John Fogerty to Receive Special Honor From the Songwriters Hall of Fame

Congratulations are in order for John Fogerty, as the longtime musician is the 2026 recipient of the Johnny Mercer Award. The award comes from the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and it's the organization's top award.

The Johnny Mercer Award pays extra tribute to someone who's already in the Hall of Fame "whose body of work is of such high quality and impact that it upholds the gold standard set by the legendary Johnny Mercer."

Fogerty was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005, so he qualifies. He rose to fame as one of the principle songwriters and performers in Creedence Clearwater Revival, writing songs such as "Proud Mary," "Born on the Bayou," "Fortunate Son" and "Bad Moon Rising." He also has a successful solo career.

John Fogerty Gets Praise From Songwriters Hall of Fame Chairman Nile Rodgers

"The first time I heard Creedence Clearwater Revival, I was a mere high schooler. It was also the first time I heard John Fogerty's voice, one of the most distinctive ever," Songwriters Hall of Fame chairman Nile Rodgers said in a statement. "To this day, I've never heard anyone else sound like him. His unique songwriting ability is another quality. He's one of those rare talents who is unmistakably himself."

Rodgers adds, "His style of composition is rock and roll mastery," noting, "He's done what I believe all great songwriters do. He makes us feel. He deserves this award as much as anyone who's ever received it, or will receive it, in the future."

So, who else has won the Johnny Mercer Award? Fogerty is joining a tally of good company, because other recipients include Billy Joel, Van Morrison, Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Paul Simon, Neil Diamond, Lionel Richie and Carole King.