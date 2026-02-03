Bachman and Cummings Reunite for First Guess Who Performance in 23 Years

Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings took the stage as The Guess Who on Saturday night at Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls, Ontario. It was their first performance together since 2003. The show launched a reunion tour stretching across Canada through August.

The duo now owns the band name after a legal fight with other members. Bachman and Cummings filed a lawsuit in 2023 against original bassist Jim Kale and drummer Garry Peterson for false advertising, claiming the pair ran what amounted to a "cover band."

Cummings went further in 2024. He terminated performance rights agreements on his songs, which blocked Kale and Peterson from playing them without facing legal trouble.

"I'm willing to do anything to stop the fake band; they're taking [Bachman and my] life story and pretending it's theirs," Cummings told Rolling Stone. "They're not the people who made these records, and they shouldn't act like they did."

The band started in 1965 with Chad Allan, Bachman, Kale and Peterson. Cummings came aboard in early 1966, replacing Allan as lead singer and chief songwriter. The group released 11 studio albums between 1965 and 1975.

"Randy and I aren't exactly 19 anymore," Cummings said on Q With Tom Power. "To have all this excitement at a later point in your career is terrific. I think we both feel rejuvenated by this."

The encore delivered "Share the Land" and the Bachman-Turner Overdrive anthem "Takin' Care of Business."