Metallica Scraps No Life ‘Til Leather Reissue After Songwriting Credit Dispute With Dave Mustaine

Metallica abandoned their plan to put out the 1982 No Life 'Til Leather demo on vinyl and CD. The reason was apparently an argument between James Hetfield and Dave Mustaine over who wrote what. The argument centered on four songs that Mustaine insists he penned while playing with Metallica before they kicked him out in 1983.

Mustaine maintains he created all the music for "Phantom Lord", "Metal Militia", "Jump In The Fire", and "The Mechanix". He also wrote the words for "Jump In The Fire" and "The Mechanix," which should earn him 50 percent credit on both tracks.

"James and Lars figured out that they were going to give Lars some percentage of the songs he didn't write anything on, and that happened on all four songs," said Dave Mustaine to Classic Rock. "You guys got more money than God, why do you have to take my money?"

Hetfield initiated the talk about the planned reissue. He told Mustaine they wanted to work out publishing details and couldn't recall how the original credits shook out.

"And I said, Well, that's good, because I do. I remember what went down, and I can help with that, "Dave Mustaine added. "And then the conversation took a turn. James goes, 'Well, that's not the way that we remember it'. And I went, Well, James, honestly, there's three ways to look at this: there's your way, my way, and the truth, which is some combination of the two."

That remark rubbed Hetfield the wrong way. Both musicians hung up. Mustaine can't recall if they've spoken since.

The band pressed an exact copy of the demo cassette for Record Store Day back in April 2015. Only 10,000 copies made it into stores.