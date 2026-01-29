On AirListenContestsJacktivities
LISTEN LIVE

Fleetwood Mac’s Timeless Tunes Climb Charts, Challenge for Top Spot

Fleetwood Mac’s compilation album, 50 Years — Don’t Stop, surged back to No. 2 on the Official Albums Streaming chart this week. It matched its peak but couldn’t snag the…

Laura Adkins
(L-R) Honorees Stevie Nicks, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac take a bow onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018 in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Fleetwood Mac's compilation album, 50 Years — Don't Stop, surged back to No. 2 on the Official Albums Streaming chart this week. It matched its peak but couldn't snag the crown. The box set climbed one space on the roster, which monitors albums and EPs.

Olivia Dean's The Art of Loving held the compilation at bay. This marks the third time in four weeks Dean's project has prevented Fleetwood Mac from claiming No. 1. Dean has become a sensation, and her album continues pulling massive streams across the nation.

The compilation last touched No. 2 on the streaming tally back in February 2022. The GRAMMY-winning act has watched songs and albums explode on charts lately. 50 Years — Don't Stop stands as the sole project from the band to pierce the top 10 on the streaming list. Forbes wrote, "For most acts, even some of the biggest of all time, one compilation at a time is enough. But 50 Years — Don't Stop does not satiate the U.K. audience's thirst for the band's music."

Five tracks from the band are charting this week. "Landslide," "Dreams," "The Chain," "Everywhere," and "Silver Springs" all landed on the Official Streaming list, while the first three also performed well on the main list measuring most-consumed tracks.

Of the 373 weeks that 50 Years Don't Stop has occupied space on the 100-space Official Albums chart, 125 have been inside the top 10. The box set dwelled between Nos. 1 and 10 more than a third of the time.

Fleetwood MacOlivia Dean
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Phil Collins performs during a stop of his Not Dead Yet Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena
MusicThis Day in Rock History: January 30Dan Teodorescu
Tommy Shaw of the band Styx performs at the Ryman Auditorium on June 17, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicStyx Frontman Tommy Shaw Surprised by Band’s Choice to Play 1978 Album in VegasDan Teodorescu
Singer Bon Scott, who died in early 1980, belts out a number circa 1977 in Hollywood, California.
MusicAC/DC Played Final Show with Bon Scott 46 Years Ago Before Lead Singer’s DeathLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect