Fleetwood Mac’s Timeless Tunes Climb Charts, Challenge for Top Spot

Fleetwood Mac's compilation album, 50 Years — Don't Stop, surged back to No. 2 on the Official Albums Streaming chart this week. It matched its peak but couldn't snag the crown. The box set climbed one space on the roster, which monitors albums and EPs.

Olivia Dean's The Art of Loving held the compilation at bay. This marks the third time in four weeks Dean's project has prevented Fleetwood Mac from claiming No. 1. Dean has become a sensation, and her album continues pulling massive streams across the nation.

The compilation last touched No. 2 on the streaming tally back in February 2022. The GRAMMY-winning act has watched songs and albums explode on charts lately. 50 Years — Don't Stop stands as the sole project from the band to pierce the top 10 on the streaming list. Forbes wrote, "For most acts, even some of the biggest of all time, one compilation at a time is enough. But 50 Years — Don't Stop does not satiate the U.K. audience's thirst for the band's music."

Five tracks from the band are charting this week. "Landslide," "Dreams," "The Chain," "Everywhere," and "Silver Springs" all landed on the Official Streaming list, while the first three also performed well on the main list measuring most-consumed tracks.