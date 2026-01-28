David Lee Roth Announces 30-Date North American Tour Starting April

David Lee Roth has announced a 30-date North American tour for this year. It's called A Night With David Lee Roth and kicks off on April 16 in Airway Heights, Washington.

The tour also hits Austin, Nashville, Boston, Milwaukee, and Orlando before wrapping up at Sturgis Buffalo Chip on August 7 in South Dakota.

Tickets are available on primary and secondary markets. Prices start as low as $45 for the May 24 show in Boston, according to USA Today.

"This show was just him, no opening act, and heavy with Van Halen classics," wrote The Arts STL about an August 2025 concert. "Roth has meticulously surrounded himself with excellent musicians for this tour that together provide quite a bit of substance for the show."

The spring portion runs from April 16 through May 31 with 20 dates. The summer leg features 10 shows from June 3 through August 7.