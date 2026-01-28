On AirListenContestsJacktivities
LISTEN LIVE

David Lee Roth Announces 30-Date North American Tour Starting April

David Lee Roth has announced a 30-date North American tour for this year. It’s called A Night With David Lee Roth and kicks off on April 16 in Airway Heights,…

Dan Teodorescu
David Lee Roth performs at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on September 06, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

David Lee Roth has announced a 30-date North American tour for this year. It's called A Night With David Lee Roth and kicks off on April 16 in Airway Heights, Washington.

The tour also hits Austin, Nashville, Boston, Milwaukee, and Orlando before wrapping up at Sturgis Buffalo Chip on August 7 in South Dakota.

Tickets are available on primary and secondary markets. Prices start as low as $45 for the May 24 show in Boston, according to USA Today

The 71-year-old performer is known for hits like "Yankee Rose," "Just Like Paradise," and "California Girls." As frontman for Van Halen, Roth performed on tracks including "Jump," "Dance the Night Away," "I'll Wait," and "And the Cradle Will Rock."

Roth toured in 2025 and played Van Halen material at his shows. Set lists from last summer included songs like "Panama," "Hot For Teacher," "Runnin' With the Devil," and "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love," based on Set List FM data.

"This show was just him, no opening act, and heavy with Van Halen classics," wrote The Arts STL about an August 2025 concert. "Roth has meticulously surrounded himself with excellent musicians for this tour that together provide quite a bit of substance for the show."

The spring portion runs from April 16 through May 31 with 20 dates. The summer leg features 10 shows from June 3 through August 7. 

Artist presale for the tour began January 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Public sale started January 9 at 10 a.m. local time. All tour dates and ticket purchase links are available on Roth's official website.

David Lee RothVan Halen
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Grammy nominees Lzzy Hale, Arejay Hale, Joe Hottinger, and Josh Smith of the band Halestorm attends the GBK &amp; STK at The "W" Hotel Pre-Grammy Lounge on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicHalestorm to Open Hollywood Casino Summer Concert Series in MayDan Teodorescu
Aerosmith is celebrating their self-titled debut album, and they should because it rocks. The album was released in January 1973.
MusicAerosmith is Reissuing Their Self-Titled Debut AlbumAnne Erickson
Art Alexakis of Everclear performs a suprise set hosted by American Express during a never-before-seen pre-game experience for Seattle Seahawks fans called American Express Hawks Island on a barge on the Puget Sound on October 18, 2015 in Seattle, Washington.
MusicEverclear Revives 90s Nostalgia at 2026 Gig with Classic Hits and Fan FavoritesLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect