David Lee Roth Announces 30-Date North American Tour Starting April
David Lee Roth has announced a 30-date North American tour for this year. It's called A Night With David Lee Roth and kicks off on April 16 in Airway Heights, Washington.
The tour also hits Austin, Nashville, Boston, Milwaukee, and Orlando before wrapping up at Sturgis Buffalo Chip on August 7 in South Dakota.
Tickets are available on primary and secondary markets. Prices start as low as $45 for the May 24 show in Boston, according to USA Today.
The 71-year-old performer is known for hits like "Yankee Rose," "Just Like Paradise," and "California Girls." As frontman for Van Halen, Roth performed on tracks including "Jump," "Dance the Night Away," "I'll Wait," and "And the Cradle Will Rock."
Roth toured in 2025 and played Van Halen material at his shows. Set lists from last summer included songs like "Panama," "Hot For Teacher," "Runnin' With the Devil," and "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love," based on Set List FM data.
"This show was just him, no opening act, and heavy with Van Halen classics," wrote The Arts STL about an August 2025 concert. "Roth has meticulously surrounded himself with excellent musicians for this tour that together provide quite a bit of substance for the show."
The spring portion runs from April 16 through May 31 with 20 dates. The summer leg features 10 shows from June 3 through August 7.
Artist presale for the tour began January 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Public sale started January 9 at 10 a.m. local time. All tour dates and ticket purchase links are available on Roth's official website.