Kansas Co-Founder Phil Ehart Set to Release Memoir

Kansas don’t always get mentioned first when people start rattling off classic rock legends, and that’s wild when you actually sit with the catalog. This is a band that built an entire identity around ambition. Not just big choruses or radio hooks, but songs that moved, songs that stretched out, took risks, and trusted the listener to come along.

They came out of the Midwest sounding like no one else. Prog instincts, heartland grit, violin lines woven into hard rock without apology. That alone should’ve been a gimmick. Instead, Kansas made it feel natural.

Songs like “Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind” didn’t just become hits, they became fixtures. The kind of songs that outlive trends and outlast scenes.

Kansas also understood tension. They knew when to explode and when to pull back. They weren’t afraid of complexity, but they never forgot melody. Decades later, their music still feels sturdy. Not nostalgic, not museum-bound. Just solid, thoughtful, and built to last. Kansas weren’t chasing legends. They became one by staying exactly who they were.

New Memoir From Kansas Member

Now, Kansas co-founder and drummer Phil Ehart is scheduled release a new memoir, I Am Phil, in April. According to the book's official description, it "captures the humor, heart, and humanity of a man who has spent over five decades keeping time for one of America's most beloved rock acts."

The book will tell the story of Ehart from his early life and his entire career in Kansas. “It’s the story of resilience, faith, and family,” the description states. “It’s about the grit it takes to hold a band together for fifty years — and the grace it takes to hold yourself together when the spotlight fades and your world comes crashing in around you.”