George Thorogood & The Destroyers Bring 53-Year Career to Florida Casino Stage

George Thorogood & The Destroyers will perform at Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino on Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m. It's part of their tour, The Baddest Show On Earth.

The show marks another stop in a career spanning 53 years and more than 8,000 performances. The band has sold 15 million albums while keeping its focus on live shows.

"Our job description is 'Live Rock Performers,'" said George Thorogood on the casino's website. "And when we hit town, that town stays hit."

The group has opened for many legendary acts, from Muddy Waters to The Rolling Stones. Their resume includes performances at Live Aid and on SNL, along with tours with John Fogerty, ZZ Top, and Sammy Hagar, plus they finished a 50 States/50 Days Tour.

Thorogood has received the B.B. King Award from the Montreal International Jazz Festival. The band became honorary members of The Bo Diddley Centennial Committee and performed at The Grand Ole Opry.

"Before we ever recorded a record, we were a touring band," Thorogood said. "Even after selling 15 million albums, we're still a touring band. Touring isn't just in our blood; it's the reason we exist."

He talked about what drives him after five decades. "The only question I ask myself is, 'Do you know how lucky you are to still do what you love for a living?'" Thorogood said. "Every night is another chance to deliver the best show of our lives and a new audience to send home believing in the power of rock & roll."