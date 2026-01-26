On AirListenContestsJacktivities
George Thorogood & The Destroyers Bring 53-Year Career to Florida Casino Stage

Dan Teodorescu
George Thorogood & The Destroyers perform at An Evening With George Thorogood &amp; The Destroyers at The GRAMMY Museum on November 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Rebecca Sapp / Stringer via Getty Images

George Thorogood & The Destroyers will perform at Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino on Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m. It's part of their tour, The Baddest Show On Earth. 

The show marks another stop in a career spanning 53 years and more than 8,000 performances. The band has sold 15 million albums while keeping its focus on live shows.

"Our job description is 'Live Rock Performers,'" said George Thorogood on the casino's website. "And when we hit town, that town stays hit."

The group includes Jeff Simon on drums, Bill Blough on bass, Jim Suhler onguitar,r and Buddy Leach on saxophone. Their setlists include songs like "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer," "Move It On Over," "Who Do You Love?," "I Drink Alone," "Get A Haircut," and "Bad To The Bone."

The group has opened for many legendary acts, from Muddy Waters to The Rolling Stones. Their resume includes performances at Live Aid and on SNL, along with tours with John Fogerty, ZZ Top, and Sammy Hagar, plus they finished a 50 States/50 Days Tour.

Thorogood has received the B.B. King Award from the Montreal International Jazz Festival. The band became honorary members of The Bo Diddley Centennial Committee and performed at The Grand Ole Opry.

"Before we ever recorded a record, we were a touring band," Thorogood said. "Even after selling 15 million albums, we're still a touring band. Touring isn't just in our blood; it's the reason we exist."

He talked about what drives him after five decades. "The only question I ask myself is, 'Do you know how lucky you are to still do what you love for a living?'" Thorogood said. "Every night is another chance to deliver the best show of our lives and a new audience to send home believing in the power of rock & roll."

Artist fan club presale began Thursday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m. Additional fees may apply to ticket purchases. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 23, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Bill Blough George Thorogood & The Destroyers Jeff Simon
Dan TeodorescuWriter
