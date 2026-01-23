Def Leppard Released New Single ‘Rejoice’ Ahead of Las Vegas Residency

Def Leppard unveiled "Rejoice" on Jan. 22. It's their first track since "Just Like 73" dropped last year. On Instagram, the band wrote, "Our new single, 'REJOICE,' is OUT NOW! Turn it up and let's go higher!!" A video teaser shows posters reading Def Leppard and "REJOICE." It also contains audio snippets from the forthcoming track.

"REJOICE" breaks a quiet spell for new material since "Just Like 73," which brought Tom Morello from Rage Against the Machine into the mix. Diamond Star Halos, their most recent full album, hit shelves back in 2022. Fans have been eagerly awaiting new music.

What's on the horizon for Def Leppard? On Feb. 3, the group will call The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas home through Feb. 28. They will perform 12 shows on their Live at Caesars Palace — The Las Vegas Residency. Dates include:

Feb. 3

Feb. 5

Feb. 7

Feb. 10

Feb. 12

Feb. 14

Feb. 17

Feb. 19

Feb. 21

Feb. 24

Feb. 26

Feb. 28