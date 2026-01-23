On AirListenContestsJacktivities
LISTEN LIVE

Def Leppard Released New Single ‘Rejoice’ Ahead of Las Vegas Residency

Def Leppard unveiled “Rejoice” on Jan. 22. It’s their first track since “Just Like 73” dropped last year. On Instagram, the band wrote, “Our new single, ‘REJOICE,’ is OUT NOW!…

Laura Adkins
Rick Savage of Def Leppard performs onstage during the "Summer Stadium" tour at Truist Park on July 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images

Def Leppard unveiled "Rejoice" on Jan. 22. It's their first track since "Just Like 73" dropped last year. On Instagram, the band wrote, "Our new single, 'REJOICE,' is OUT NOW! Turn it up and let's go higher!!" A video teaser shows posters reading Def Leppard and "REJOICE." It also contains audio snippets from the forthcoming track.

"REJOICE" breaks a quiet spell for new material since "Just Like 73," which brought Tom Morello from Rage Against the Machine into the mix. Diamond Star Halos, their most recent full album, hit shelves back in 2022. Fans have been eagerly awaiting new music.

What's on the horizon for Def Leppard? On Feb. 3, the group will call The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas home through Feb. 28. They will perform 12 shows on their Live at Caesars Palace — The Las Vegas Residency. Dates include:

  • Feb. 3
  • Feb. 5
  • Feb. 7
  • Feb. 10
  • Feb. 12
  • Feb. 14
  • Feb. 17
  • Feb. 19
  • Feb. 21
  • Feb. 24
  • Feb. 26
  • Feb. 28

You can find tickets on ticketmaster.com. After the residency, they'll perform internationally. You can find all of their upcoming stops on their official website.

Def LeppardTom Morello
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Guitarist Mick Box of Uriah Heep performs as the band opens for Judas Priest on the final night of the Firepower World Tour at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on June 29, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
96.5 BOB FMUriah Heep’s Mick Box Pauses Tour Due to IllnessDan Teodorescu
(L-R) Chris Frantz, Tina Weymouth, David Byrne and Jerry Harrison of Talking Heads attend Stop Making Sense Q & A hosted by BAM and A24 at BAM Harvey Theater on September 13, 2023 in Brooklyn Borough of New York City, New York.
MusicTalking Heads Release Three-Disc Set With Early Demos and Live Recordings From 1974-1977Laura Adkins
Duff McKagan performs at Le Poisson Rouge on November 06, 2024 in New York City.
MusicDuff McKagan Releases ‘Lighthouse: Live From London’ Album With Steve Jones Guest SpotLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect