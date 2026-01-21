Megadeth Leader Dave Mustaine Says He Loves Metallica Bandmates, Works on Improving Relationship

Dave Mustaine wants to patch things up with his old Metallica pals James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich. Megadeth will release its last album on January 23. The guitarist put a version of "Ride the Lightning" on it as a nod to the guys he used to play with.

"We're constantly working on improving our relationship, me and James and Lars," Mustaine told Spin. "I really do love those guys. That's why we fought so much — it was that I missed them. And the idea of leaving the band, it was just hard to fathom."

Metallica kicked Mustaine out in 1983 after less than two years, due to his drinking and drug use. He then started his own band, which now bows out after more than 40 years.

Mustaine picked "Ride the Lightning" on purpose, as he wrote it with Hetfield, Ulrich, and bassist Cliff Burton back in the day. "It was to complete the circle and pay respect to my partners, James and Lars, and make clear that, to anybody that has any doubts, I believe that James is an exceptional guitar player, and that Lars is an exceptional songwriter," he added. "I've always thought that."