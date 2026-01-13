On AirListenContestsJacktivities
Alice Cooper and Criss Angel Add Spring Dates to Las Vegas Residency

Alice Cooper and Criss Angel just tacked on more shows to their Welcome to Our Nightmare residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Tickets are for sale through May 2026….

Laura Adkins
A split image of Alice Cooper on the left and Criss Angel on the right.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images / Paul Morigi/Stringer via Getty Images

Alice Cooper and Criss Angel just tacked on more shows to their Welcome to Our Nightmare residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Tickets are for sale through May 2026. Fans ate up the initial run, pushing both acts to extend their first public team-up.

The 90-minute spectacle hits the stage from March 6 to 8, April 3 and 4, and May 22 and 23. The show kicks off at 7 p.m. inside the Criss Angel Theater.

Cooper's catalog gets twisted through Angel's bag of tricks and stagecraft. You'll hear "Poison," "School's Out," "I'm 18," and "You and Me." Tech and design will combine music with sleight-of-hand throughout.

Cooper has prowled stages for more than 50 years. His theatrical antics birthed shock rock. Angel has anchored the Strip with his magic acts for years, becoming a staple in the city's entertainment scene.

Every hit gets reworked through illusions and tech. Songs anchor moments where sound collides with visuals. The Criss Angel Theater wraps it all in a top-tier sound system that shakes the room. That Eric Alper wrote, "This production is a thunderous collision of auditory power and visual impossibility that redefines the standards of a residency show."

You can grab the Ultimate VIP Nightmare Experience with backstage passes and face time with Cooper and Angel. There's a Nightmare Collectible Package, too.

This residency won't last forever. Spring weekend slots give audiences several shots to catch it before it vanishes. You can snag tickets through Ticketmaster now. Planet Hollywood sits right on the Strip, making it easy to find.

Alice CooperCriss Angel
Laura AdkinsWriter
Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





