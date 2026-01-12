On AirListenContestsJacktivities
North Carolina: The Average Value of a Home in 2026 Revealed

Part of the American Dream is owning a home, but the market has been a difficult one the past few years. Prices are still historically high, but according to a…

Part of the American Dream is owning a home. Now, a new report shows the average value of a home in our state.
Part of the American Dream is owning a home, but the market has been a difficult one the past few years. Prices are still historically high, but according to a Jan. 8 report from CNBC, they're starting to edge in the right direction for homebuyers.

"Of real estate agents surveyed by CNBC in the fourth quarter, 37.5% said it was a balanced market, up from 30% as of the third quarter," housing research from CNBC states. "More agents reported having at least one seller cut their price in the fourth quarter. While prices are easing, they are still historically high."

Also, when asked how affordability is impacting their buyers, agents told CNBC that fewer buyers left the market in the fourth quarter than in the previous period and that fewer delayed their purchases.

So, what does this all mean for the local housing market? Now, a new report shows the average value of a home in our state.

The Average Value of a Home in North Carolina

In a feature published right as the new year kicked in, GOBankingRates lays out the average value of a home in each state in the U.S. They used Zillow's October 2025 data, which gave the average value of single-family homes in each state and how much they had gained, or lost, in value over the past two years.

"While a few states are doing exceptionally well with dizzying high gains in market values," they add in the piece, "the housing market in a number of other states is not only flattening, but outright nosediving."

What's interesting is that Hawaii has the highest home value, and it's staggering. The average home value there in October 2025 was $959,688. Also, home values in Illinois have risen more than any other state over the past year, with a 4.3% increase. Also, the state where home values have jumped the most is New Jersey, which have one up in value by 11.7%.

So, what's the outlook for North Carolina? According to their research, in our state, from their October 2025 reading, the average home value was at $332,359. That was a one-year percent change in home value of -0.6% and a two-year percent change in home value by 1.8%. So, that's a snapshot of the state of the average home value in the area.

