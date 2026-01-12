Misfits 7-Inch Single Tops December 2025 Vinyl Sales

Three scarce vinyl records from Misfits, Tool, and Metallica brought nearly $14,000 in Dec. 2025, based on Discogs' monthly Top 25 Most Expensive Records Sold list, according to Metal Injection. A 1978 7-inch single from Misfits fetched $7,550, the steepest price.

The Misfits single, "Bullet," claimed the No. 1 spot. Discogs reported that Glenn Danzig possessed around 100 unused vinyl discs from the initial pressing run but lacked sleeves. He matched those discs with sleeves from the second pressing to complete an order from Tesco Vee at Schoolkids Records in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Collectors called this hybrid the third pressing.

A special cut pressing of Tool's Ænima from 1996 went for $3,488, landing at No. 11. The album is still in high demand, and the band hasn't released vinyl represses of its older albums.

A 1984 test pressing of Metallica's Ride the Lightning brought in $2,500, placing it at No. 24. The sale demonstrated continued hunger among fans for early items connected to the band's classic albums.

Rock and metal releases dominated the upper end during Dec. 2025. Other significant sales included a 1991 pressing of Nirvana's Nevermind at $4,200 and another copy at $2,790. A 1977 Sex Pistols single, "God Save The Queen," sold for $3,800.

Two versions of Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here from 1984 appeared on the list. One limited-edition pressing sold for $4,000, while another brought in $3,333.

The Velvet Underground & Nico's 1967 mono "Torso" cover edition took the number two spot at $7,300. A 2003 SACD box set from The Rolling Stones sold for $2,800.