This Day in Rock History: January 10

Lots of things happened in the rock world on Jan. 10, both good and bad. It's when Elvis and Jerry Lee Lewis released two rock 'n' roll classics, but also the day we lost David Bowie. Here are the most important events that happened on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Two rock pioneers had breakthrough moments on this day:

1958: Jerry Lee Lewis' legendary "Great Balls of Fire" reached the top spot on the U.K. singles chart, remaining there for two weeks. It was a pivotal moment for rock 'n' roll, as this was the first song to reach large audiences outside the U.S.

1964: The Rolling Stones recorded a cover of Buddy Holly's song "Not Fade Away" at London's Olympic Studios. This would prove to be a milestone moment in the band's history, as the recording became their first single to chart in the U.S. months later.

Cultural Milestones

Jan. 10 is when the world gained one icon but lost another:

1945: Rod Stewart was born in Highgate, London, England. He gained fame as a member of Faces in the late 1960s and has sold over 100 million records as a solo artist throughout his career.

2016: David Bowie passed away at age 69 after a battle with liver cancer. He had just released his 26th album, Blackstar, two days before.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Today's notable recordings and performances feature arguably the two biggest names in rock history:

1956: Elvis Presley recorded his iconic song "Heartbreak Hotel" at Nashville's RCA Victor Studios. It was a huge moment for the one who would later be known as the King of Rock 'n' Roll, as this became his first big hit and one of his signature songs throughout his career.

1964: The Beatles released their first U.S. studio album, Introducing The Beatles, through Vee-Jay Records, but its sales were hampered by a legal dispute after Capitol Records issued the similar Meet The Beatles! a week earlier, allowing it to chart first. Despite this unusual situation, Introducing The Beatles still went Platinum.