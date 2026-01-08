Ian Anderson Urges Fans to Verify Jethro Tull Tour Info on Official Channels

Ian Anderson issued a stern warning on Instagram, according to American Songwriter. Fake websites and phony social media accounts have been spreading AI-generated content that looks like it came from him. The Jethro Tull lead singer wants fans to dismiss any material claiming to be his lyrics, music, or commentary unless it appears on verified platforms.

"It has come to our attention that fake fan websites and social media accounts are displaying AI-generated content purporting to be by me — whether lyrics, music or social commentary," he wrote in the post. "If you see this insidious, childish, and dishonest material, please ignore it as it will not be genuine."

Anderson opened his message by identifying himself as "the real Ian Anderson here." He then tackled the issue head-on, warning followers that content missing from their authorized social media platforms is probably fake or stolen from legitimate sources.

This problem stretches far past his band. Many artists face having their public personas copied for fun or money. Anderson described this as "the tip of the iceberg" for a future where AI at its worst becomes normalized in society.

"As the AI algorithms become more sophisticated, it will be harder and harder to spot the fakes, and we will all be reduced to simply not trusting ANY source of information or entertainment," Anderson wrote. His statement concluded with a somber reflection: "Sad world and sadder times."

The band's website clarified that they only post concert bookings that are finalized with contracts and specifics in place. This approach helps prevent confusion from fraudulent tour announcements.