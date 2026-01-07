David Lee Roth to Perform Van Halen Classics at Moorhead Venue This June

David Lee Roth will perform at Bluestem Amphitheater in Moorhead, Minnesota, on Wednesday, June 17. Fans can expect Van Halen hits and solo tracks. The show is part of the 2026 Essentia Health Concert Series. The doors open at 5 p.m., and the music starts at 7 p.m.

Roth co-founded Van Halen during the 1970s, and he fronted the group from their 1978 self-titled debut through 1984, six years later. He worked with guitarist Eddie Van Halen to create anthems like "Panama," "Runnin' with the Devil," "Hot for Teacher," and "Jump." Roth is famous for his acrobatic stage presence and colorful persona. Van Halen became one of the best-selling rock acts in music history. They moved over 80 million records worldwide, according to ChartMasters. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame awarded them in 2007.

Roth departed from Van Halen in 1985 and launched his solo career. His debut EP, Crazy from the Heat, and albums like Eat 'Em and Smile and Skyscraper produced hits such as "California Girls."

The 2026 tour brings the singer back after retirement announcements and a canceled Las Vegas farewell residency in 2021.

The Moorhead concert is the second show announced in the series. Alison Krauss & Union Station, featuring Jerry Douglas, will play the first show in the Essentia Health Concert Series on Tuesday, June 16.