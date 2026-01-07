David Bowie Band Member Opens Up About Their Final Conversation

On Saturday, Jan. 10, the rock world will commemorate the 10-year anniversary of David Bowie's sad death. In honor, Bowie's longtime pianist Mike Garson is talking about the last time he had a conversation with the musician.

In an interview with Gold Derby, Garson says that his last talked with Bowie was hopeful, even though Bowie was privately dealing with cancer.

"It was only a few weeks before (he passed away). He reached out to me, talking about continuing the trilogy of the Outside album," Garson said in the chat, referring to Bowie's 1995 album. "He never gave up hope. … He was dying, and yet he was saying, 'Let's do this.' So, of course, I got excited."

David Bowie Pianist Mike Garson Knew When He Received His Last Message From the Musician

Garson also said that the last message he got from Bowie was towards the end, but he didn't know anything about Bowie having cancer. He explained that he had just listened to Bowie's works, which made him "awestruck," so he sent an email to Bowie. "And within three seconds, he emailed me back, saying, 'Mike, we did a great body of work together,'" Garson explained.

After getting that message, Garson told his wife, "That's the last time I'm going to hear from him." He was right.

"I don't know if it was just my intuition," he said. "I did not know he was dying then, because he kept [his illness] secret from everyone. … But we had a very special connection."

Garson will honor Bowie with three shows, dubbed, "Bowie's Piano Man: A Decade in the Stars," at the Sun Rose West Hollywood in Los Angeles running from Jan. 8 to 10.