Jon Bon Jovi Announces Forever Tour After Six-Year Break From Touring

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Bon Jovi will return to the stage with shows called The Forever Tour starting in July. These dates mark the first performances for the band since 2020. Jon Bon Jovi had vocal cord surgery in 2022, and he needed time to recover.

The tour kicks off with four nights at Madison Square Garden on July 7, 9, 12, and 14. After the New York run, the band travels to Europe. Stadium shows are set for Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Aug. 28, Croke Park in Dublin on Aug. 30, and Wembley Stadium in London on Sept. 4.

Live Nation will handle production. The band has added more dates since the first announcement. This includes five more shows at Madison Square Garden and a second night at Wembley Stadium, pushing the final performance to Sept. 9.

"On to the next chapter …2026 is going to be Legendary," wrote the vocalist on Facebook. The post showed him looking out at the stage with lights in front of him.

In Oct. 2025, the lead singer announced the group's return. He said that he felt lucky to perform with his bandmates and fans, and he thanked supporters for their patience during his break from touring.

The band released Forever (Legendary Edition) in 2024. It's a reimagined version of their studio album with collaborations from Bruce Springsteen and Jelly Roll. Fans can expect a setlist spanning the group's four-decade career, including new songs like "Legendary" and "Living Proof."