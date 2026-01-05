Tony Iommi Confirms 2026 Solo Album Release After Years in Production

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi plans to drop his third solo album in 2026. This record marks his return after 2005's Fused.

"I shall have definitely, definitely my solo album out," said Tony Iommi in a New Year message video, according to Louder Sound. "I'm enjoying doing it, and it's been great fun, and I really hope you enjoy it."

The musician reflected on 2025 in the four-minute clip. He talked about working with pop singer Robbie Williams on the single "Rocket." Karl Brazil, who drums for Robbie Williams, invited Tony Iommi to perform on the track.

"As far as I was concerned, it was gonna be an album track, but then Robbie released it as a single, which is even better," added the guitarist.

Birmingham gave the original Black Sabbath members the Freedom of the City award in 2025. The city hosted a Summer of Sabbath series that featured an Ozzy Osbourne exhibition at Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery, a walking tour, and the return of the Black Sabbath ballet.

The original lineup performed at the Back to the Beginning show at Villa grounds in Birmingham. Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler, Bill Ward, and Tony Iommi played together one last time.

The Back to the Beginning concert raised money for charity. A guitar raffle in Nov. and Dec. 2025 collected nearly $72,000 for Heartlands Hospital's cancer unit.

Laney released the TI 100 limited edition amplifier in 2025, which the guitarist used at the Back to the Beginning performance. Gibson launched Tony Iommi pickups in Aug. 2025, and a Gibson documentary will appear soon.