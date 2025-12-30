On AirListenContestsJacktivities
Musicians from Eight Countries Collaborate on New ‘Riders on the Storm’ Video

Dan Teodorescu
American psychedelic rock band The Doors during a press conference at Heathrow Airport, London (left to right); drummer John Densmore, keyboard player Ray Manzarek (1939 - 2013), vocalist Jim Morrison (1943 - 1971) and guitarist Robby Krieger, 5th September 1968.
Len Trievnor / Stringer via Getty Images

Over 20 musicians and dancers hailing from eight countries will appear in a fresh take on The Doors' "Riders on the Storm." It will be released on  Jan. 9 on YouTube. Guitarist Robby Krieger and drummer John Densmore, the two living members, revisit their signature parts in a video produced by Playing For Change.

This project marks the 60th anniversary of the legendary band. Vocalist Jim Morrison, keyboardist Ray Manzarek, Krieger, and Densmore started the group in Los Angeles back in 1965.

The track brings together Lukas and Micah Nelson, Sierra Ferrell, Foo Fighters keyboardist Rami Jaffee, and producer Don Was. The Lakota Drum Group, Boboulay Sissokho, Macarena Montesinos, Guarani Andeva Group, and Iron Cult Dancers also show up in the video. Archival vocals from Morrison are woven in, plus a tribute to Manzarek. A preview can be seen on Play For Change's social media channels.

The video hit the big screen in early December before screenings of a newly remastered 4K release of the documentary When You're Strange. The updated film opened in select theaters on Dec. 4.

Playing For Change is a nonprofit supporting music and arts education in more than two dozen countries. Since its start, this group has produced over 70 Song Around the World videos featuring musicians from different countries who work together on covers, recording their parts from wherever they are.

This new "Riders on the Storm" cover will help support Playing For Change Foundation's first music program in the U.S. The campaign was organized with First Peoples Fund, an Indigenous-led nonprofit. They work to uplift Indigenous communities and give them a platform for sharing their history and voices.

The video premiere happens one day after Krieger celebrates his 80th birthday. He has two confirmed shows next year, both in the Los Angeles area. The first will be held on Feb. 27 at the Grove of Anaheim in Anaheim, California. The second takes place on March 28 at Whisky a Go Go in West Hollywood, California.

Robby KriegerThe Doors
Dan TeodorescuWriter
