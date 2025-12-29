Black Crowes Sets 2026 World Tour With Guns N’ Roses Support Dates

The Black Crowes will launch a massive 2026 world tour that spans four continents and includes four support slots with Guns N' Roses. Rich and Chris Robinson have booked shows in Australia, Japan, the U.K., and Europe before the stadium run kicks in during August and September.

Apr. 2 marks the tour's start in Melbourne, Australia, at The Forum. After two nights there, the group will visit Bluesfest in Byron Bay on Apr. 5. Brisbane, Sydney, and Newcastle host more Australian performances through Apr. 10. The next stop is Tokyo, where the band plays Tokyo Zepp DiverCity on Apr. 14 and 15.

Summer brings the European leg. On June 26, they'll appear at State Fayre Festival in Chelmsford, U.K. Germany and Spain get shows too, with the overseas run wrapping on Jul. 11 at Mad Cool in Madrid.

Rich and Chris Robinson started the band back in 1984. Their 10th LP, Happiness Bastards, dropped in March 2024. It was their first new album in 15 years after Before the Frost … Until the Freeze. Tours behind that record began in Apr. 2024 and stretched through the year's end.

2025 brought appearances at Boston Calling Music Festival and Musikfest in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. September saw a five-disc reissue that expanded 1994's Amorica with unreleased live tracks and an entire second album that had been shelved for decades. On The Black Crowes' website, Rich wrote, “The bond between us, even when tested, always came back to the music. That's what Amorica represents — our belief in ourselves and in this band.”

February delivered an expanded and remastered 6LP/3CD edition of Live at the Greek. This collection celebrates their 1999 onstage collaborations with Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page. The new version restores songs that label restrictions kept off the original release.