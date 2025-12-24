Van Halen Rehearsal Recordings from 2006-2007 Released as Instrumental Album

Writer and filmmaker Andrew Bennett released a compilation album of Van Halen rehearsal recordings from 2006 and 2007. These feature Eddie Van Halen, Alex Van Halen, and Wolfgang Van Halen without a vocalist. The recordings were captured at 5150 Studios between Nov. 2006 and Jan. 2007.

Bennett documented the band's activity during this period, and he got uncompressed audio files from the soundboard while filming jam sessions at the studio. "I had the honor to film numerous jam sessions at 5150," Bennett said, according to Guitar World. "These tracks are a new way to hear the genius details of the band. I hope that when you drop the needle on this record player, your reaction is, 'Holy shit! I have never heard Van Halen like this.'"

The group recorded as they got ready for their 2007 reunion, which marked the first tour with Wolfgang on bass after Michael Anthony was dismissed from the lineup. The sessions took place before David Lee Roth rejoined the band. Eddie, Alex, and Wolfgang practiced full set lists twice a week during this time.