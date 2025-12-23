On AirListenContestsJacktivities
LISTEN LIVE

Barry Manilow Reschedules Upcoming Shows Following Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Brooklyn, New York-born Barry Manilow is simply a pop music icon. He went from writing jingles and being Bette Midler’s musical director to becoming a huge name in pop himself with…

Anne Erickson
Barry Manilow has shared a health update, and unfortunately, it will impact his upcoming tour dates.
Getty Images / Leon Bennett

Brooklyn, New York-born Barry Manilow is simply a pop music icon. He went from writing jingles and being Bette Midler's musical director to becoming a huge name in pop himself with longstanding hits such as "Mandy," "I Write the Songs" and "Copacabana."

Nobody does it like Manilow, so it's always a treat when he tours, especially considering that he's in his 82 years old.

Health Update From Barry Manilow

Now, Manilow has shared a health update, and unfortunately, it will impact his upcoming tour dates. According to the musician, Manilow had had bronchitis twice, and both bouts lasted a very long time, which made his doctor call in an order for an MRI for Manilow. The MRI ended up finding something they didn't expect in the form of a cancerous spot in his left lung, that will have to be removed.

According to a message from the musician, “It’s pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early. That’s the good news.” In more good news, the doctors don't believe the cancer has spread anywhere else.

So, due to the diagnosis and surgery, Manilow's January concerts have been postponed. But, it shouldn't keep him down too long, because according to Manilow, he'll be back on tour for his Valentine’s Day weekend shows starting Feb. 12 and remain on the road for the rest of his 2026 tour dates.

According to a note on Florida's Kia Center website, “The Barry Manilow concert that was originally scheduled for January 7 has been rescheduled, and the new performance date is March 13, 2026; all tickets that were previously purchased will remain valid and will be honored for the rescheduled concert.”

It's great news that doctors caught this cancer early and that he's expected to make a full recover. It's even better news that he'll be back on the road for more concerts in 2026.

Barry Manilow
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
(L-R) Neil Giraldo and Pat Benatar attend WhyHunger's 50th anniversary celebration at the Chapin Awards Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on June 04, 2025 in New York City.
MusicPat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Announce New U.S. Tour Dates for Early 2026Laura Adkins
Peter Criss speaks onstage at the Voices of the Original Social Media panel during AWXI on September 30, 2014 in New York City.
MusicPeter Criss Launches New Rock-Driven Solo Album with Signing EventDan Teodorescu
Dave Evans ex singer of AC/DC band is see during the match between Coritiba and Cruzeiro for the Brazilian Series A 2014 at Couto Pereira stadium on September 24, 2014 in Curitiba, Brazil.
MusicOriginal AC/DC Frontman Dave Evans Releases New Single With Video Filmed at Ecuador Cemetery, VolcanoLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect