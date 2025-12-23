Barry Manilow Reschedules Upcoming Shows Following Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Brooklyn, New York-born Barry Manilow is simply a pop music icon. He went from writing jingles and being Bette Midler's musical director to becoming a huge name in pop himself with longstanding hits such as "Mandy," "I Write the Songs" and "Copacabana."

Nobody does it like Manilow, so it's always a treat when he tours, especially considering that he's in his 82 years old.

Now, Manilow has shared a health update, and unfortunately, it will impact his upcoming tour dates. According to the musician, Manilow had had bronchitis twice, and both bouts lasted a very long time, which made his doctor call in an order for an MRI for Manilow. The MRI ended up finding something they didn't expect in the form of a cancerous spot in his left lung, that will have to be removed.

According to a message from the musician, “It’s pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early. That’s the good news.” In more good news, the doctors don't believe the cancer has spread anywhere else.

So, due to the diagnosis and surgery, Manilow's January concerts have been postponed. But, it shouldn't keep him down too long, because according to Manilow, he'll be back on tour for his Valentine’s Day weekend shows starting Feb. 12 and remain on the road for the rest of his 2026 tour dates.

According to a note on Florida's Kia Center website, “The Barry Manilow concert that was originally scheduled for January 7 has been rescheduled, and the new performance date is March 13, 2026; all tickets that were previously purchased will remain valid and will be honored for the rescheduled concert.”