Robert Plant and Saving Grace Mesmerize on Royal Tour Stop

Robert Plant took the stage with Saving Grace at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Dec. 17. Fans packed the venue as the Ding Dong Merrily tour rolled through town,…

Robert Plant performs during 2015 Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 28, 2015 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Robert Plant took the stage with Saving Grace at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Dec. 17. Fans packed the venue as the Ding Dong Merrily tour rolled through town, and what they witnessed was pure magic. The ex-Led Zeppelin singer led his five-piece band through folk tunes, blues numbers, and rock covers that spanned decades.

Plant and Suzy Dian traded verses on several tracks. Their voices intertwined on Nora Brown's "The Very Day I'm Gone" and the traditional tune "The Cuckoo". Dian commanded the spotlight when she sang Martha Scanlan's "Higher Rock" and Gillian Welch's "Orphan Girl," while Matt Worley delivered Blind Willie Johnson's "Soul of a Man" with grit.

The lineup features Tony Kelsey handling acoustic and electric guitars, Worley on banjo, Barney Morse-Brown on cello, Dian on accordion, and Oli Jefferson on drums. They've played together for over five years now.

"We're Saving Grace and we've come to help," said Plant during the performance, according to The Scotsman.

The group blended modern Americana with English and Irish traditional pieces throughout the evening. Three Led Zeppelin tracks got the Saving Grace treatment: "Ramble On," "Four Sticks," and "Friends" appeared during the main portion. Kelsey worked his semi-acoustic into a solo on "Ramble On." Dian's accordion breathed new life into "Four Sticks."

Plant dug into his own catalog, too. "The May Queen" from 2017's Carry Fire got an airing, as did "Down to the Sea" from Fate of Nations. Covers ranged wide — Moby Grape's "It's a Beautiful Day Today" and Neil Young's "For the Turnstiles" both made appearances.

"The Rain Song" kicked off the encore. That Houses of the Holy classic gave way to Low's "Everybody's Song," which brought the night to a close.

Saving Grace dropped a self-titled album to accompany these dates. Glasgow was just one stop on the run. Fans can check out 2026 tour dates and buy tickets from the artist's official website.

