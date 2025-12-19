Foreigner Announces 2026 Tour with Lou Gramm Reuniting for Select Shows

Foreigner will reunite with original lead singer Lou Gramm for shows in 2026. The reunion dates take place in Florida from Apr. 17 through 23, starting in St. Augustine and wrapping up in Key West.

The rock group performed several concerts with Lou Gramm earlier this month. Gramm joined them for five songs during those performances. Songs included "I Want to Know What Love Is," "Hot Blooded," and "Urgent."

Lou Gramm was the lead vocalist from 1977 to 1990 and again from 1992 to 2003. He sang on hits that helped the group sell more than 80 million records worldwide.

The group has other 2026 tour dates scheduled without Lou Gramm. They'll participate in the Coast to Coast Countdown on New Year's Eve and kick off unplugged shows on Feb. 25 in Beaver Creek, Colorado. An orchestral residency at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas starts on Mar. 6. According to American Songwriter, Andrew Alford, the president of Nexstar's broadcasting division, said, "Whether you catch just a few minutes at midnight, or stay tuned in for the entire celebration, this year's production has something for every member of the family — great music, iconic locations, and fireworks across the country."