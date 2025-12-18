On AirListenContestsJacktivities
LISTEN LIVE

George Harrison’s ‘Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)’ Gets a Music Video

There’s a first for everything, and now, the classic George Harrison song “Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)” has finally gotten a music video. Yes, it took decades,…

Anne Erickson
The classic George Harrison song "Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)" has finally gotten a music video.
Getty Images / Edward Wing

There's a first for everything, and now, the classic George Harrison song "Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)" has finally gotten a music video. Yes, it took decades, but Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard has released an official music video for "Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)" just in time for the holidays.

It wasn't an easy task, though. A team of 20 stop-motion artisans put together each piece of the video by hand, "animating each story beat frame by frame," according to a release.

The Story Behind George Harrison's New Video

"Wolfhard’s stop-motion video aims to bring a fresh visual perspective to this timeless piece of music, taking you on a trip through the gardens of Friar Park, with easter egg references from Harrison’s storied career and an homage to his love of gardening," Harrison's official website explains. "The animation was a collaboration between Toronto based Nobody Told Me Studios and Tye Down Pictures."

“To work with the Harrison family and bring this video to life with a team of incredible young Canadian artists has been a great honor,” Wolfhard said of the project. “It’s hard to put into words how grateful I am for this opportunity. George Harrison has and will continue to be a huge inspiration to me, and his work will live on forever.”

Harrison’s son, Dhani Harrison, added, “Finn is one of the sweetest and most talented people I know of his generation, and he is the perfect person to direct a video for my dad. My dad would have loved this, and I hope his wonderful, creative, heartfelt ideas help this song reach another generation.”

Dhani, by the way, served as an executive producer on the video.

"Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)" was the opening track and first single off Harrison's Living in the Material World, which arrived in 1973. The song became Harrison's second No. 1 hit after "My Sweet Lord."

George Harrison
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Sir Paul McCartney visits Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm at Brooklyn Museum
MusicThis Day in Rock History: December 19Dan Teodorescu
Guitarist John 5 performs with Rob Zombie on a stop of the Freaks on Parade tour at Michelob ULTRA Arena on August 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicMotley Crue Guitarist John 5 Questions Rock Hall Omission After Decades of EligibilityLaura Adkins
David Lee Roth performs at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on September 06, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicDavid Lee Roth To Perform Van Halen Hits at 2026 Sturgis Rally OpenerLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect