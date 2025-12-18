George Harrison’s ‘Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)’ Gets a Music Video

There's a first for everything, and now, the classic George Harrison song "Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)" has finally gotten a music video. Yes, it took decades, but Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard has released an official music video for "Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)" just in time for the holidays.

It wasn't an easy task, though. A team of 20 stop-motion artisans put together each piece of the video by hand, "animating each story beat frame by frame," according to a release.

The Story Behind George Harrison's New Video

"Wolfhard’s stop-motion video aims to bring a fresh visual perspective to this timeless piece of music, taking you on a trip through the gardens of Friar Park, with easter egg references from Harrison’s storied career and an homage to his love of gardening," Harrison's official website explains. "The animation was a collaboration between Toronto based Nobody Told Me Studios and Tye Down Pictures."

“To work with the Harrison family and bring this video to life with a team of incredible young Canadian artists has been a great honor,” Wolfhard said of the project. “It’s hard to put into words how grateful I am for this opportunity. George Harrison has and will continue to be a huge inspiration to me, and his work will live on forever.”

Harrison’s son, Dhani Harrison, added, “Finn is one of the sweetest and most talented people I know of his generation, and he is the perfect person to direct a video for my dad. My dad would have loved this, and I hope his wonderful, creative, heartfelt ideas help this song reach another generation.”

Dhani, by the way, served as an executive producer on the video.