4 Non Blondes Signs Deal With Kill Rock Stars for Second Album After 33 Years

4 Non Blondes will release their second album in 2026 through Kill Rock Stars. It's been more than 33 years since their debut, Bigger, Better, Faster, More! The band made a deal with the label that involves a new imprint called 670 Records and a solo album from lead singer Linda Perry.

Kill Rock Stars contacted Perry's team earlier this year about reissuing her debut solo album, In Flight, on vinyl for Record Store Day Black Friday 2025. Those talks sparked discussions about new music.

Perry will release her new record, Let It Die Here, through the partnership. The band's second album remains untitled.

"I'm super excited to partner up with Kill Rock Stars for yet another release," Perry said, according to The Music Universe. "Let It Die Here, my new album, needs a dedicated and creative team behind it. For me, releasing music is a very personal and intimate experience, so I want to know that the company I'm going on this journey with is supporting art and longevity."

4 Non Blondes split in 1994. Linda Perry went on to write and produce hits for Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani, and P!nk.

The vocalist revived the band this year with bassist Christa Hillhouse, drummer Dawn Richardson, and guitarist Roger Rocha. The four played several shows together, and Perry wrote new songs after the band rehearsed in San Francisco. The reunion got a boost when "What's Up?" went viral. A mashup with Nicki Minaj's "Beez in the Trap" hit No. 1 on trending song charts.