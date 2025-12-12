On AirListenContestsJacktivities
LISTEN LIVE

The Beatles’ ‘Anthology 4’ Debuts on the Billboard Charts

The Beatles aren’t just a band. They’re seriously the blueprint, the original pop-culture icons, the musical group that reshaped everything from radio playlists to hearts. When John, Paul, George and…

Anne Erickson
The Beatles are still making waves, decades after they first started influencing musicians, and they're topping the charts.
Getty Images / Michael Webb

The Beatles aren’t just a band. They're seriously the blueprint, the original pop-culture icons, the musical group that reshaped everything from radio playlists to hearts. When John, Paul, George and Ringo stepped into the world, guitars in hand, they didn’t just make music. They made history.

Their songs still feel like magic spells. “Hey Jude” is so comforting. “Let It Be” is emotional. “Here Comes the Sun” can fix a bad mood in moments. 

To say the Beatles are legendary is a total understatement. They showed the world that pop could be high art, that rock could absolutely have feelings, and that four witty musicians from Liverpool could rewrite the entire global playlist. There is so much to the Beatles and their story, and that story continues to be told in a beautiful way.

Decades later, their influence is still basically everywhere. Their harmonies float through movies, cafés, playlists and late-night car rides. Their melodies stick in your head like the catchiest little love notes. And their legacy keeps nudging new dreamers to pick up guitars, write something honest and chase music like it's destiny.

The Beatles Back on the Charts

Now, the Beatles are back on the Billboard charts with to Anthology 4, their latest piece of the Anthology series of reissues. Anthology 4 offers 36 songs, including 13 previously unreleased demos, session recordings and other bonuses. It debuted in the top 10 on five Billboard charts.

Anthology 4 was released alone and also as part of The Anthology Collection box set, and both debuted at No. 48 on the Billboard 200 chart. The Collection includes the first three Anthology releases.

Also, The Anthology Collection dropped goes along with the Disney+ debut of the restored and remastered version of the Anthology documentary series, which aired on ABC back in 1995. The new version features even more Beatles fun, going from eight to nine episodes. A 25th anniversary edition of The Beatles Anthology book also arrived in October.

So, as the years go by, the Beatles continue to make waves and top the charts. Because the Beatles didn’t just change music. They changed everything.

Beatlesthe beatles
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Amy Lee of Evanescence performs on Sunset Stage on day 3 of Rock In Rio 2024
MusicThis Day in Rock History: December 13Dan Teodorescu
Kiss arrives at London airport for their first European tour, already sporting black and silver make up and costumes.
MusicMartin Popoff’s Book Chronicles Kiss’s Breakthrough Year in 1976Dan Teodorescu
Angus Young of AC/DC performs during their Power Up tour at Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 12, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia.
MusicAC/DC’s Power Up Tour Puts on Electrifying Finale Show in Their HomelandLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect