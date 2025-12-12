The Beatles’ ‘Anthology 4’ Debuts on the Billboard Charts

The Beatles aren’t just a band. They're seriously the blueprint, the original pop-culture icons, the musical group that reshaped everything from radio playlists to hearts. When John, Paul, George and Ringo stepped into the world, guitars in hand, they didn’t just make music. They made history.

Their songs still feel like magic spells. “Hey Jude” is so comforting. “Let It Be” is emotional. “Here Comes the Sun” can fix a bad mood in moments.

To say the Beatles are legendary is a total understatement. They showed the world that pop could be high art, that rock could absolutely have feelings, and that four witty musicians from Liverpool could rewrite the entire global playlist. There is so much to the Beatles and their story, and that story continues to be told in a beautiful way.



Decades later, their influence is still basically everywhere. Their harmonies float through movies, cafés, playlists and late-night car rides. Their melodies stick in your head like the catchiest little love notes. And their legacy keeps nudging new dreamers to pick up guitars, write something honest and chase music like it's destiny.

The Beatles Back on the Charts

Now, the Beatles are back on the Billboard charts with to Anthology 4, their latest piece of the Anthology series of reissues. Anthology 4 offers 36 songs, including 13 previously unreleased demos, session recordings and other bonuses. It debuted in the top 10 on five Billboard charts.

Anthology 4 was released alone and also as part of The Anthology Collection box set, and both debuted at No. 48 on the Billboard 200 chart. The Collection includes the first three Anthology releases.

Also, The Anthology Collection dropped goes along with the Disney+ debut of the restored and remastered version of the Anthology documentary series, which aired on ABC back in 1995. The new version features even more Beatles fun, going from eight to nine episodes. A 25th anniversary edition of The Beatles Anthology book also arrived in October.