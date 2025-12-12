Billy Morrison and Ozzy Osbourne Release Limited Picture Disc Vinyl in January

TLG|ZOID plans to drop a collector's edition picture disc vinyl with Billy Morrison and Ozzy Osbourne on Jan. 9. Virgin Music Group will handle distribution.

The 180-gram disc holds both tracks from their latest collaboration. "Gods of Rock N Roll" brings in Steve Stevens, and Fred Coury wrote the score. "Crack Cocaine" also has Steve Stevens. All five versions appear on this 12-inch disc.

"I feel so incredibly fortunate to have been able to work with my best friend on those last two songs, 'Crack Cocaine' and 'Gods of Rock N Roll,' that when the idea of a picture disc vinyl with all the versions on it came up, thanks to my guys at TLG |ZOID, I jumped at the idea," Morrison said, according to The National Law Review. "We already had the wonderful cover shots that our photographer, Jane Stuart, had taken throughout the process of both releases, and I remember as a kid just loving the idea of a vinyl record with images on the actual vinyl."

Morrison sees this release as a bookend to his time working with Osbourne. "It was a no-brainer, and a truly wonderful way to close out that chapter with a tip of the hat to Ozzy and the two amazing songs that we did together," he said. "I will always be able to watch that video of GODS, when Steve Stevens and I are belly laughing with Ozzy in the studio and hold that close as a treasured memory."

Billy Morrison has been playing rhythm guitar with Billy Idol for 15 years. Steve Stevens plays lead guitar in that band. Morrison's work spans many styles and bands. "Crack Cocaine" climbed to No. 1 on the Mediabase Active Rock Chart, according to Heavy Consequence. Both songs are on The Morrison Project.