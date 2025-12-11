Megadeth, Yes, Joe Jackson Set 2026 Album Releases

Many legendary acts have new album releases or classic album reissues planned for next year.

Megadeth will release a self-titled album next year on Jan. 23. This marks the band's final studio work before retirement and includes a cover of Metallica's "Ride the Lightning," a track Dave Mustaine co-wrote before Metallica kicked him out in 1983.

Yes is set to release a super-deluxe edition of Tales From Topographic Oceans on Feb. 6, 2026. The massive 12CD/2LP/Blu-ray package brings listeners a Steven Wilson remix alongside studio sessions and previously unreleased concert recordings, all tied to the 1973 album.

Joe Jackson drops Hope and Fury on April 10, 2026. He returns to rock after his 2023 offering, What a Racket! featured music hall pieces performed with a 12-piece orchestra.

Squeeze plans to release Trixies on March 6, 2026. Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook penned these songs before the group cut their first album.

Power Station gets a 40th anniversary treatment on Jan. 23, 2026. The 4CD or 2LP reissue honors the supergroup's 1985 debut, which brought together Robert Palmer, Tony Thompson of Chic, plus John Taylor and Andy Taylor from Duran Duran.

Van Halen and Cream both see vinyl releases of concert albums in 2026. Live at Wembley 1995 from Van Halen arrives on Jan. 9. Royal Albert Hall London May 2-3-5-6, 2005 from Cream hits shelves Jan. 30 on 2CD and Feb. 20 on 3LP vinyl.

Several other 2026 releases lack firm dates but have been confirmed: Orphan Train from John Mellencamp, Operation: Mindcrime III from former Queensryche singer Geoff Tate, This Is Your Reality from Alda Nova, and Aviana from Asia Featuring John Payne. Lindsey Buckingham is also working on a new project, but hasn't shared a title or release window.

Albums by Brian Wilson and Ace Frehley might never materialize after both musicians died this year. Wilson had been creating Cows in the Pasture, while Frehley mentioned a possible spring release for Origins, Vol. 3 back in September.