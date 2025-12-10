David Lee Roth to Perform at Summerfest on June 20 After Two Decades

David Lee Roth will headline the BMO Pavilion with Miller Lite on Saturday, June 20, 2026, during Summerfest. It will be his first appearance at the event since 2006.

The former Van Halen frontman helped define rock music with anthems like "Jump," "Panama," "Hot for Teacher," and "Runnin' with the Devil." Van Halen sold more than 80 million records across the globe, and his contributions were part of Van Halen's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. His solo work produced hits that cemented his place in rock history.

The festival runs across three weekends in 2026: June 18-20, June 25-27, and July 2-4. It takes place on the permanent 75-acre festival grounds along Lake Michigan. About 602,231 people attended this year's edition. That represented an 8% increase from 2024.

The festival has been running since 1968. It features hundreds of shows across 12 stages throughout each season.

Fans can grab reserved seats for purchase or snag free general admission seating on a first-come, first-served basis the day of the concert with a ticket. Concerts at the BMO Pavilion during the event will have seating options for all evening headlining shows.

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., producer of the event, continues to fulfill its nonprofit mission of bringing the community together. The organization provides a showcase for performing arts, activities, and recreation to the public through music and special events.