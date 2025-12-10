Cracker Barrel Giving Out Free Toy With Kids’ Meals Until Christmas

Cracker Barrel will hand out a free toy with every kids’ meal for diners until December 24, 2025, to spread holiday joy among families. The toys are valued at $5 or less. This promotion aims to draw more families to the restaurant and boost retail sales. Available only for eat-in purchases, the deal includes one toy for each kids' meal.

Around 660 locations nationwide will participate as part of a strategy to address recent sales and revenue slumps reported in Cracker Barrel's first fiscal quarter of 2026. It reinforces Cracker Barrel's image as a welcoming, tradition-focused restaurant. Sarah Moore, the Chief Marketing Officer, highlighted the company's role in holiday traditions, saying, "Santa has his sleigh, and Cracker Barrel has the Old Country Store," to Stock Titan.

This campaign aligns with the brand's effort to tap into nostalgia and strengthen connections with customers. Cracker Barrel also offers Meals for Two, available Monday through Friday, starting at $19.99. This includes a shareable starter or dessert and two full-sized dishes, focusing on value as consumers monitor their spending.

The chain is promoting Heat & Serve food options, featuring ready-to-eat dinners that are easy to heat and serve. Available from December 21 to 28, 2025, these meals make holiday hosting simpler. The restaurant also offers pies, such as Apple Streusel and Pecan, priced at about $14.49 each, enhancing holiday flavors.

The holiday menu includes breakfast items like Cinnamon Roll Pie and French Toast Bake, priced at $20.99 and $16.49, respectively. These options reflect the chain's past attempts to offer breakfast and brunch solutions through both restaurant and retail outlets.

Cracker Barrel will close at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed on Christmas Day, allowing employees to celebrate with their families, in line with the company's family-first principles. This is notable compared to some of its competitors who stay open longer during the festive season.

During the holidays, Cracker Barrel creates a nostalgic setting with holiday decorations and gifts at the Old Country Store. This tradition-focused approach includes items like blow molds and Santa figures, priced from $20 to $59. Previous campaigns linked toy sales to charitable causes, highlighting the store's role as both a commercial and emotional part of the brand.