Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner Set 19-Date Summer Tour for 2026

Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner will hit the road for 19 co-headline shows across North America next summer. The Double Trouble Double Vision Tour starts on July 23, 2026, in Atlanta at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. It ends on Aug. 29 in Rogers, Arkansas, at the Walmart AMP.

Live Nation will produce the shows. Six Gun Sally opens all dates, while Loverboy joins as direct support for select stops in West Palm Beach, Tampa, and Tinley Park.

Johnny Van Zant from Lynyrd Skynyrd said he can't wait to share the stage with them. "I've always been a fan, and I believe the audience will love this tour," Van Zant said, according to Parade. "Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner together — it doesn't get much better than that."

VIP packages come with premium tickets, backstage tours, photo ops with band members, and exclusive merchandise. What you get varies by which package you pick, and you can purchase foreigneronline.com or lynyrdskynyrd.com.

The group dropped a new live video for "That Smell" this week from their album, Celebrating 50 Years — Live At The Ryman. The project captures their 50th anniversary concert at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. It features the final performance by founding member Gary Rossington, who died less than five months after that show.

Jelly Roll, Marcus King, John Osborne, Brent Smith, and Donnie Van Zant all appear as guests on the album. The band has sold over 28 million records in the United States and appears on Rolling Stone's list of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time. This record reinforces Skynyrd's enduring legacy and influence on Southern rock. Classics on the setlist include "Freebird," "Sweet Home Alabama," and "Simple Man."