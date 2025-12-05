AC/DC Continues World Tour With Perth Show at Optus Stadium

AC/DC took the stage at Optus Stadium on Thursday. The Power Up world tour brought the band to Western Australia, and a second performance will take place on Monday, Dec. 8.

Gates swung open at 5 pm. Southern River Band and Amyl and the Sniffers warmed up the crowd before AC/DC launched into their set at 8:30 pm.

This current world tour has drawn between 3.5 and 4 million ticket buyers so far. Officials at Optus Stadium anticipate a combined 90,000 fans will attend the two Perth concerts.

The local Transperth transport company rolled out extra trains and buses to move crowds to and from the venue. Ticket holders get free Transperth rides for three hours before and after each show.

The band opened a pop-up shop at Cleaver House in West Perth on Wednesday. This store stocks limited edition shirts, hats, and collectibles you won't find at the stadium. On show days, doors open from 11 am to 5 pm.

The setlist packs 21 songs. Classics like "Back in Black," "Thunderstruck," "Highway to Hell," and "You Shook Me All Night Long" filled the air. "T.N.T." and "For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)" closed out each night.