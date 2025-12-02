On AirListenContestsJacktivities
Fatboy Slim and Rolling Stones Release ‘Satisfaction Skank’ Mash-Up After 25 Years

Laura Adkins
Fatboy Slim and virtual backing dancers from across the UK light up the sky above Alexandra Palace, to form the world's biggest holographic performance for the launch of the new EE, on October 19, 2023 in London, England.
Samir Hussein / Stringer via Getty Images

"Satisfaction Skank" by Fatboy Slim will hit streaming services on Dec. 11 as a limited-edition vinyl single. The track mixes his 1998 hit, "The Rockafeller Skank," with The Rolling Stones' 1965 anthem, "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction."

The DJ first made this mashup in late 1999. He used it as a secret weapon during sets across America, spinning the track at clubs from coast to coast. 

"Possibly one of my greatest mashups, the one that could never be released," Fatboy Slim said on YouTube. 

"There's ongoing negotiations with the Rolling Stones, and Mick, if you're watching this, call me and we can talk." The track features guitar riffs and vocals from "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction." 

Southern Fried Records and ABKCO Music & Records will drop the single as what they call a historic collaboration. The 12-inch vinyl will be pressed on 140-gram red vinyl with an etched logo on the B-side. Fans can pre-order the track at SatisfactionSkank.com.

This marks the 60th anniversary of "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction." Rolling Stone called it one of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. The U.S. Library of Congress added it to the National Recording Registry.

Mick Jagger included "The Rockafeller Skank" on a playlist of songs he listens to while at the gym in 2024. This isn't the first collaboration between the artists. Fatboy Slim has released remixes of "I'm Free" and "Sympathy for the Devil."

Fatboy SimRolling Stones
Laura AdkinsWriter
